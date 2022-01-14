Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa to Ajeeb Dastaans, anthologies that should be on your must-watch list

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa to Ajeeb Dastaans, 4 anthologies that should be on your must-watch list

Variety is the spice of life which is a good reason why the appetite for anthology films has increased over the past few years. With this genre of movies gaining appreciation from audiences and viewers alike for series such as Unpaused, Modern Love, Lust Stories amongst others, OTT platforms are coming up with new stories for their viewers. Unlike other web series on digital platforms, anthologies offer short stories with different themes and emotions under one title. Here are some anthology shows and movies that should be on your must-watch list for 2022:



Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is 5 stand-alone episodes woven together by the commonality of the constraints and challenges faced by the characters in the second lockdown of the COVID pandemic. Each of the 5 stories beautifully communicates the spirit of resilience and melancholy but with a glimmer of hope, looking towards a new dawn. Each story in the series is standalone and yet they are all bound together by the theme of personal discovery of hope and new beginnings through human connection. The series easily connects with the viewers as everyone has gone through these tough times. Watch Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa…streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 14th January 2022.

The first edition of Unpaused was launched in 2020 and Unpaused: Naya Safar is the sequel that offers five Hindi short films, each delving uniquely into the relatable challenges that the pandemic has inflicted on everyone while stressing the need to embrace a positive outlook as everyone welcomes the New Year. The series shows how to be constructive even in the tough times and live a positive life ahead. Watch Unpaused: Naya Safar streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 21st January 2022.

This anthology film consists of four short film which captures the complexities of troubled human relationships. It also explores the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships. It’s a must-watch series for some solid performances by actors like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hyadri Jaideep Alhawat amongst others. Watch Ajeeb Dastaans streaming on Netflix.

Bombay Talkies is the first of three anthology films that celebrates a hundred years of Hindi cinema in four short stories showcasing the power of film. This is a film that celebrates movies, mindsets and Mumbai’s moods. With a list of stellar filmmakers such as Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar at the helm of these stories along with Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the cast, don’t forget to watch Bombay Talkies streaming on Netflix.

