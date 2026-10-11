Priyanka gets into heated exchange with Shehzad and Swara, Virender Sehwag loses his cool on Rise And Fall 2

Fierce clashes are currently being witnessed among the contestants on the reality show Rise and Fall Season 2. After becoming the 'Ultimate Ruler', Shehzad Poonawalla issued a 'Fall ka Farman' (decree of the fall), sending not one but two contestants to the basement. Following his decision, Gautam Gulati and Raj Grover were immediately sent to the basement, leaving both stunned.

Now, following this power shift, more chaos is set to unfold as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen locking horns with Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla. The makers have offered a glimpse of the confrontation in a newly released promo.

Priyanka Chahar to clash with the rulers

The makers recently shared a promo video for the upcoming episode, showing Priyanka confronting Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla. The caption accompanying the video reads, "Now, the real showdown begins." The video opens with Priyanka telling Shehzad, "You deceive people" (using the colloquial term choona lagana).

Shehzad loses his temper and retorts, "In this country, those who deceive people, coming from the backgrounds they do, do so with great pride. Tell me, Manish-ji, you fight their battles, don't you?" Priyanka then tells Virender Sehwag, "Sir, if a personal attack is made against me, I will respond personally."

Virender Sehwag left stunned

Lashing out at Priyanka, Shehzad asks, "What 'delulu' (delusional) world are you living in? I am the Ultimate Ruler. You are in the basement. Get a reality check." Priyanka retorts, "Let us stage a coup." Swara replies, "Take the coup as a gift. We'll come down. Come on, come on." Witnessing the heated exchange between the two sides, Virender Sehwag is taken aback and remarks, "Bring three or four pairs of slippers here. Hand some to the workers and some to the rulers."

Priyanka and Swara have clashed before

Priyanka Chahar and Swara Bhasker were also seen locking horns in a recent episode. The argument took place during the 'Gautam City' task when Priyanka refused to support Gautam Gulati. After she backed out, Shehzad Poonawalla became the Ultimate Ruler. Swara was upset with Priyanka's refusal to participate in the task, and the ensuing argument escalated, with both using terms such as "dictator" and "thief".

The 'Gautam City' task was seen as the route to the 'Ultimate Ruler' throne, and Priyanka's decision not to participate paved the way for Shehzad Poonawalla to claim the title.

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