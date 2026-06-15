Pritam and Pedro trailer: Vikrant Massey turns hacker in Arshad Warsi, debutant Vir Hirani's series | Watch

New Delhi:

One of the greatest filmmakers of Bollywood, Rajkumar Hirani, who holds good success ratio in terms of movie success in theaters is all set to start his journey in the world of streaming media with the upcoming JioHotstar series titled Pritam and Pedro.

Pritam and Pedro may also hold great importance for Rajkumar Hirani since this is the first time that he is going to witness the acting skills of his son Vir Hirani in a lead role alongside Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey in the show.

Pritam and Pedro plot

This series revolves around a police officer Pedro (Arshad Warsi) whose punishment transfer to the cyber cell forces him to team up with a hacker Pritam (Vir Hirani) in order to save a minister’s son from an extremely risky cybercriminal (Vikrant Massey).'“Hackers ki fielding set hai, kyunki Pritam and Pedro are reporting for duty!' wrote JioHotstar while sharing the trailer of the series.

Watch the trailer here:

Rajkummar Hirani's son Vir is making his acting debut

The son of the acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Vir Hirani, is making his acting debut in this series, Pritam and Pedro. Coincidentally, the actor appeared in a very small role as Circuit's (Arshad Warsi) son at the end of the film Munnabhai MBBS.

Makers take

Rajkumar Hirani attended the trailer launch of Pritam and Pedro and said, "What excited me most about this story was the relationship at its heart. Pritam and Pedro come from completely different worlds and see life very differently, but they are forced into a journey together. I've always been drawn to stories about people, their contradictions, their vulnerabilities and the unexpected relationships they form along the way. This series allowed us to explore all of that while having a lot of fun with the world and characters. I'm excited for audiences to finally experience it on JioHotstar."

Pritam and Pedro: Makers and release date

Based on the books Hidden Files and Return of the Trojan Horse by Amit Dubey, the series features Mona Singh, Satyadeep Mishra, Shruti Marathe, Rajesh Sharma and Boman Irani in other major roles. The show will be available to watch on JioHotstar starting from July 3, 2026.

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