Pritam and Pedro now streaming on OTT, X users hail Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani's comedy thriller

New Delhi:

The comedy thriller Pritam and Pedro, starring Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani, premiered on JioHotstar on July 3, 2026. Directed by Avinash Arun and created by Rajkumar Hirani, the series also features Vikrant Massey in a key role. Viewers who have watched the series have been sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

So far, 'Pritam and Pedro' has received a largely positive response, with many praising the performances of Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani. Several users have also appreciated the show's engaging storyline, calling it an "engaging" and "perfect time-pass" watch. Here's a look at what X users are saying about the series.

X users hail Pritam and Pedro

One user praised the series for its light-hearted comedy and the cast's performances, writing, "I just finished watching Pritam and Pedro, and it was actually really good series of 6 episodes, each episode is around 30 mint . It blends light-hearted comedy with crime thriller elements perfectly. The storyline is gripping, and I didn't feel bored even for a moment. Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani both delivered fantastic performances. Vir Hirani, in particular, has a lot of potential and can definitely outshine many nepotism-backed actors in the future. Overall, it's a fun, engaging, and perfect time-pass series to just sit back and enjoy (sic)."

Another wrote, "Loved the series Pritam and Pedro! Great work by @ArshadWarsi and entire team!"

One X user even called the series, "outstanding". In his X post, he wrote, "Pritam Pedro A Must Watch Series Outstanding Work By The Entire Team !"

See more X reactions here:

Pritam and Pedro: Plot, number of episodes, languages

The series revolves around a seasoned cop and his tech-savvy partner who team up to solve a series of crimes, navigating their contrasting investigative styles and an unlikely partnership. Pritam and Pedro comprises six episodes, namely Punishment Posting, The Missing Boy, The Blackmail, The Blue Whale, Catch Me If You Can, and The Trap.

Each episode has a runtime ranging from 32 to 37 minutes. The series can be watched in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali and Bhojpuri. Notably, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir Hirani has made his acting debut with this series.

Also Read: Did you know Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi go back 24 years, long before Pritam and Pedro?