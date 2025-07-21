Rangeen: Vineet Kumar Singh's film trailer can remind you of Manav Kaul's Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper | Watch The trailer of Vineet Kumar Singh and Rajshree Deshpande's series 'Rangeen' is out. In this series, Vineet is seen playing the role of a husband who is betrayed by his wife.

The trailer of 'Chhaava' fame actor Vineet Kumar Singh's series 'Rangeen' is out. This series will be released on Prime Video. Apart from Vineet, Rajshree Deshpande, Taaruk Raina are also seen in it. In the series, Vineet has played the role of a journalist whose personal life is in turmoil because he is not able to give much time to his wife. However, seems like things will take a serious turn when Vineet's character finds out that his wife hired a male escort as he had no time for him.

How is the trailer of the series?

In the trailer of this series, it is shown that a person named Adarsh, who is a journalist by profession and runs a newspaper, is not able to give much time to his wife due to being busy with his work. In such a situation, his wife, played by Rajshree Deshpande, has an affair outside. In the series, Taaruk Raina's character enters a married relationship as a third person. However, later the lead realises that this is more of a monetary relationship rather than an affair.

When is the series releasing?

Rangeen will release on Prime Video on July 25. Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor have produced it. Apart from this, Kopal Nathani and Pranjal Dua have taken over the direction. The series is bringing a comedy-drama story in which the actors have tried to show their characters to the audience honestly, which can remind people of Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper.

About Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Netflix released a series featuring Manav Kaul in 2024, titled Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. The series deals with a CA, who turns into a male escort, to deal with financial losses. Other than Kaul, the series featured Faisal Malik, Ashok Pathak, Shubhrajyoti Barat and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles.

