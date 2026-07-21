Prime Video, Richie Mehta's Phoolan selected for special presentation at Toronto International Film Festival

New Delhi:

Prime Video's upcoming Hindi Original film Phoolan is headed to one of the world's biggest film festivals. The streamer announced on Tuesday that the Richie Mehta directorial has been selected for the Special Presentations programme at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which will take place from September 10 to 20, 2026.

The film is scheduled to be screened on September 16 at 6 pm ET at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto. The makers and Prime Video shared a post on social media, that reads, 'A story that unfolds over 48 unforgettable hours. Phoolan as an Official Selection at TIFF 2026 #PhoolanOnPrime @richie.mehta @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @kanwalkohli @namahpictures.'

A story inspired by Phoolan Devi's life

Inspired by I, Phoolan: The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen, the film revisits a defining chapter in the life of Phoolan Devi. Rather than telling her entire story, it focuses on a tense 48 hour period when thousands of armed men surrounded a village in an attempt to hunt her down.

Set in rural India, the film follows the journey of a 17 year old girl from an impoverished background who would go on to become one of the country's most talked about outlaws. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the siege, blending action with the emotional weight of survival.

Richie Mehta directs, Sneha Kumari leads the cast

Phoolan has been written and directed by Emmy Award winner Richie Mehta and is produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli and Mehta under the Namah Pictures banner.

Sneha Kumari plays the lead role of Phoolan Devi, while Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Prateek Pachori and Dev Dutt Budholiya round out the principal cast.

International premiere at TIFF

Renowned worldwide as one of the most significant film festivals, TIFF has been a showcase of renowned international films and promising directors in the cinema industry. The Special Presentations at the festival have seen some of the most prominent films showcased by renowned directors and those yet to be released.

For Phoolan, the TIFF selection marks its first major international showcase before it arrives on Prime Video. The festival screening is expected to introduce the film to audiences from across the world, while also placing another Indian title on the global festival calendar.

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