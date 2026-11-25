There is more of Middle-earth to look forward to. Prime Video has officially confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for a fourth season. The fantasy series is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK, which has served as its production base.

The announcement comes as the third season approaches its conclusion, with the final two episodes becoming available for streaming on Prime Video at a special early time. The latest season has also reached an important point in the story, with the forging of the One Ring being shown on screen for the first time in the series.

Prime Video confirms The Rings of Power Season 4

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, confirmed the renewal and spoke about the show's place on the streaming platform. He said, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become a defining series for Prime Video."

Friedlander also highlighted the importance of the third season's storyline, particularly the forging of the One Ring. He praised showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, along with the wider creative team, and said the platform was looking forward to taking audiences further into the world of Tolkien's Second Age.

Payne and McKay will continue to lead the series as showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble and Charlotte Brändström.

The Rings of Power Season 3 reaches 29 million viewers

The renewal announcement also comes amid strong viewership figures for the fantasy drama. According to Prime Video, the third season reached 29 million viewers worldwide in its first eight days of release. It has also ranked among the platform's 10 most-watched returning seasons.

The series reportedly held the number one position worldwide on Prime Video following the latest season's launch, reaching the top spot in more than 100 countries.

The platform also stated that the show has been watched by more than 200 million viewers globally. Its first season remains the most-watched television series premiere in Prime Video history, while the second season features among its 10 most-watched returning seasons.

What is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power about?

Based on the world created by JRR Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The series explores the Second Age of Middle-earth, a period marked by the rise and fall of kingdoms, the forging of powerful objects and the return of evil.

The story features familiar locations such as the Misty Mountains and the elven kingdom of Lindon, alongside the island kingdom of Numenor. It follows an ensemble cast of characters as they face the growing threat of darkness across Middle-earth.

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