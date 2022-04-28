Prime Video CONFIRMS new titles with Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Sethupathi & more

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PRIME Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Naga Chaitanya

At a star-studded event hosted by Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sumukhi Suresh, Amazon Prime Video on Thursday rolled out an ambitious five-year road map and unveiled a 40-strong slate of new titles, new films (both originals and collaborations) and new seasons to be streamed over the next two years. From Mirzapur, Farzi, Mumbai Diaries, Indian Police Force to Modern Love Mumbai and Chennai chapters, there is a lot to look forward to on the OTT platform.

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi

Actor Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited digital debut series with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK is finally here. The official logline of 'Farzi' reads: "An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller." The show also features National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi, veteran actor Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Rashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora. This will be Vijay's first web series opposite a Bollywood star.

Sidharth Malhotra's Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles, is a fiction series that proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. With Rohit’s proven success in directing and presenting high-octane action blockbusters and headlined by popular actor Sidharth Malhotra, the Amazon Original Series aims to create a new benchmark for streaming series in India.

Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad

Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, "Dahaad" marks Sinha's web series debut. The show is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Kagti's production house Tiger Baby. Sinha plays a cop named Anjali Bhati in the series.

Kangana Ranaut's production debut Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is directed by Sai Kabir of "Revolver Rani" fame. Kangana Ranaut, who is backing "Tiku Weds Sheru" via her Manikarnika Films banner, described the film as a "love story amidst the beauty and brutality of life."

Rasika Dugal's Adhura

This supernatural thriller is set in an elite boarding school with a secret so dark. Helmed by Gauravv K Chawla & Ananya Banerjee, the show stars Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment.

Pankaj Tripathi's Gulkanda Tales

Prime Video announced its third collaboration with acclaimed director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, series titled "Gulkanda Tales". The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekha and Kunal Kemmu. Billed as a 'comedy of epic proportions', it " is directed by Rahi Anil Barve.

Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha

Described as a 'supernatural horror' show, the announcement for "Dhootha" was made at the Prime Video Presents India event, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Naga Chaitanya's starrer is directed by Vikram K Kumar, who has co-written the show with Dondapati Venkatesh, Poorna Prajna, Sripal Reddy, and Naveen George Thomas. The cast also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. Produced by North Entertainment, in this supernatural horror series "possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins".

Aparshakti Khurana- Aditi Rao Hyadri's Jubilee

Prime Video unveiled new show "Jubilee" from filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. It stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Aparshakti Khurana and Wamiqa Gabi. Written by Atul Sabharwal, "Jubilee" is set in a newly independent India. The fictional period drama, Motwane's first collaboration with the streamer, will explore the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood as we know it.

Tanya Maniktala's PI Meena

"A Suitable Boy" star Tanya Maniktala will headline "PI Meena", which comes from director Debaloy Bhattacharya and writer Arindam Mitra. The show will also feature Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Samir Soni. It follows a young, troubled, female private investigator who gets thrown into a world where she has to fathom the unfathomable and find herself.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Helmed by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, this family comedy marks another collaboration between Rathna Pathak Shah and the creators of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Shehar Lakhot

Navdeep Singh has created and written "Shehar Lakhot" in collaboration with Devika Bhagat. The neo-noir series is about a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown and gets drawn into a cesspool of smoke and mirrors.

Arya's The Village

South star Arya will make his foray into the digital space with Tamil horror series "The Village." Touted to be India's first web series to be adapted from a graphic novel, the show is directed by Milind Rau. Based on graphic novel of the same name, "The Village" will also feature Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, George M, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pooja, Jayaprakash and P N Sunny.

Vidya Balan's Neeyat

Bollywood star Vidya Balan is reuniting with her 'Shakuntala Devi' director Anu Menon for 'Neeyat.' Billed as a nail-biter, the official logline of "Neeyat" reads: "A billionaire's birthday getaway turns into a murder mystery. Detective Mira Rao must get to the truth." The film is backed by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment. The ensemble cast of "Neeyat" also features Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Mita Vashisht, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi and Amrita Puri.

Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai, explores heart-warming stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, it brings together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema - Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana. It stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Naseeruddin Shah, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Ritvik Bhowmik, Masaba Gupta, Sarika, Danesh Rizvi, Ahsaas Channa, Arshad Warsi and Chitrangda Singh.

Soha Ali Khan-Juhi Chawla's Hush Hush

Hush Hush, directed by Tanuja Chandra, stars Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, and Kritika Kamra. The official synopsis of series reads, "The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their lives."