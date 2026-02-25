Pride and Prejudice first look: Netflix show stars Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

New Delhi:

Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser of its series, an adaptation of Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, across social media platforms. Directed by Euros Lyn, the series features Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy in the lead roles.

As for its release timeline, the Netflix series is set to premiere in 2026. However, the exact release date has not yet been revealed. Read on for more details about its cast and characters.

Pride and Prejudice first look teaser is out

The 54-second teaser of show opens with a glimpse of Emma Corrin’s character, Elizabeth Bennet, watching the sunset from atop a roof. As she hears the sound of galloping, she is seen blushing before Jack Lowden's character, Mr. Darcy, arrives on horseback. Watch the first look teaser below:

Pride and Prejudice: Cast and characters

Apart from Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden, the Netflix series features an ensemble cast. Take a look at some of the other cast members and characters below:

Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet

Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet

Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet

Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet

Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet

Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet

Jamie Demetriou as Mr Collins

Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley

Louis Partridge plays Mr Wickham

Siena Kelly plays Caroline Bingley

Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh

Pride and Prejudice: Production details

The series is written by Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton. Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter serve as executive producers for Lookout Point, while Lisa Osborne is the producer. Meanwhile, Alderton, Lyn, and Corrin are making their debut in production roles.

Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden's work front

For the unversed, Emma Corrin, best known for her role in Netflix's Black Mirror, was last seen in 100 Nights of Hero alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Safia Oakley-Green. On the other hand, Jack Lowden was last seen in the comedy-drama film Ella McCay.

