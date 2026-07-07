Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf start shooting for Mismatched Season 4, makers share cute video for DimpShi fans

New Delhi:

The final chapter of Dimple and Rishi's love story has officially begun. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf are back on set as filming for the fourth and final season of Mismatched. The coming-of-age romance has built a loyal fan base over the years with its relatable characters, heartfelt moments and light-hearted humour. Now, the makers are gearing up to bring the story to a close with one last season.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf begin shoot for Mismatched Season 4

Backed by RSVP Movies, Mismatched Season 4 will see several familiar faces return while introducing fresh moments and a few surprises along the way. The makers promise an emotional farewell to fans who have followed Dimple and Rishi's journey since 2020.

Opening up about returning for the final season, Prajakta Koli said, "Coming back to the Mismatched set for one final season feels incredibly emotional. Dimple has been such a huge part of my journey, and getting to tell the last chapter of her story on Netflix is something I'll always be grateful for. I can't wait for our paglus on Netflix to experience what we've been cooking."

Rohit Saraf also shared his excitement about reuniting with the team. He said, "Mismatched has given me some of my favourite memories, and returning for this final season on Netflix feels really special. Being back with this team, slipping into Rishi's world again, and creating new memories together already feels magical."

Mismatched Season 4 was announced during Netflix release slate event

In February 2026, Netflix India announced the last season of Mismatched, starring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, Abhinav Sharma. The team shared: "Mismatched has always been about timing as much as love. Season 4 explores what happens when two people who thought they’d said their final goodbye are pulled back into each other’s orbit. Dimple and Rishi have grown, changed, and chosen different paths, but picture abhi baaki hain mere dost! We’re excited for audiences to get a first glimpse of this new chapter through Next on Netflix."

The series is expected to be released later this year or early next year.

Also read: Netflix India 2026 lineup Highlights: Maa Behen, Lust Stories 3, Mismatched S4 and Mamla Legal Hai 2 announced