Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to release on OTT: Where, When to Watch, Box Office Collection, HD Download Online

Radhe Shyam to release on OTT: Where, When to watch

Popular Pan-India star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited film Radhe Shyam opened to big expectations in theatres on March 11. The film was delayed multiples times due to the covid induced lockdown and managed to release after a gap of two years. However, it failed to perform exceptionally well at the box office. Competing with Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files, Radhe Shyam lost the battle with just Rs 16.5 cr nett gross collection as per the Box Office India. Now, the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is all set to premiere online. Radhe Shyam will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 1st. In the film, Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a regal palmist and a fortune teller, who falls for Prerana, a girl who is destined to fall for him as well.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film was released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.

Just in case, you are still puzzled about where, when to watch the film online and how to download Radhe Shyam in HD, have a look at this information here:

Who is the director of Radhe Shyam?

Radhe Krishna Kumar

Who are the producers of Radhe Shyam?

Bhushan Kumar (Hindi)

Vamsi

Pramod

Praseedha (Telugu)

Where to watch Radhe Shyam?

You can watch the film on the OTT platform Prime Video. The makers have made it available to watch for the paid subscribers.

When can you watch Radhe Shyam online?

Prabhas' film 'Radhe Shyam' will start streaming on Prime Video from April 1st.

How to HD download Radhe Shyam?

You can download Radhe Shyam to watch offline if you have paid subscriptions to Prime Video

For the unversed, the romantic drama is a subject of much conversation for many reasons – from Prabhas experimenting with his character of a palmist, cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice as the sutradhar, visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad and the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge.

Prabhas Upcoming Films

Prabhas' upcoming project is the highly-anticipated Adipurush, which is another pan-India film. It is a modern-day retelling of Ramayana and co-stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh among others. The movie will be released on January 12 next year.

Prabhas is also set to feature in KGF fame director Prashanth Neel's Salaar. In the film, he plays an 'extremely violent character'. Apart from this, he is also working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame in Spirit. This film has not gone on the floors yet.