CONFIRMED! Poonam Pandey arrested as third contestant in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALT BALAJI Still of Poonam Pandey from Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

The third contestant of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp has been revealed. Sharing a video on its verified Instagram account, streaming platform Alt Balaji confirmed that Poonam Pandey will be joining the upcoming show. The other two confirmed contestants are- actress Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar Faruqui. The video of Poonam Pandey was also posted by the show's producer Ekta Kapoor.

"Hot ke chakkar mein ho gayi Poonam Pandey caught! #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free," she captioned the post. Take a look at Poonam Pandey's introduction video for Lock Upp:

Before the announcement, Kangana had shared a video clip on her social media handle hinting at the third contestant and why she is being locked up. Kangana, who will be hosting the show had said before that she has a keen eye for the kind of people she would want to see locked up in her show.

The video had a sizzling and equally controversial girl, who is seen turning heads as she enters a restaurant, texting her beau about how fun last night was. Just as she sits to order a steaming hot cappuccino. Kangana's men apprehend this beautiful young lady for being 'steaming hot'. Shocked, the young stunner replies, "It's not a crime to be hot!" but no one is in the mood to listen.

The other two confirmed contestants are --Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui.

For the unversed, there will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title.

Few names includes Divyanka Tripathi, Manav Gohil, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Aditya Singh Rajput, Mallika Sherawat, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Chetan Bhagat, Harsh Beniwal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vir Das, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar Faruqui and others.

'Lock Upp' will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.