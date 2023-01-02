Phone Bhoot on OTT: When & Where to watch Katrina Kaif's film, Subscription, Review, Trailer & more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot on OTT: Starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Phone Bhoot will start streaming on Prime Video from Monday (January 2). The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment. The film is a fun-filled ride and the lead stars have said that it is a family-friendly movie, which can be enjoyed by kids as well. If you are planning to watch the movie on OTT, here is everything you need to know about it.

Phone Bhoot on OTT: When & Where to watch

Phone Bhoot will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video from January 2, 2023.

Prime Video on Sunday posted the date announcement on its official Twitter page. "Look who's here to wish you a happy (spooky) new year. #PhoneBhootOnPrime, Jan 2," the streamer said. In the video, Siddhanth and Ishaan can be seen announcing their film's digital release.

Who is the director of Phone Bhoot?

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Phone Bhoot: Cast

Katrina Kaif as Ragini

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Major

Ishaan Khatter as Gullu

Jackie Shroff, Nidhi Bisht and Sheeba Chaddha are also part of the supporting cast.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame, "Phone Bhoot" stars Kaif as a ghost with Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing ghostbusters.

Phone Bhoot: Subscription and Who can watch?

Viewers can watch Phone Bhoot online after paying a nominal price of Rs 199. At a later date, all Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the movie on the app on the subscription charges, but not now.

About Phone Bhoot movie

Phone Bhoot revolves around a ghost named Ragini (Katrina Kaif), who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters, played by Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It was released theatrically on November 4.

Latest Web Series News