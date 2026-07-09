Peddi arrives on OTT, here's what X users saying about Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film

New Delhi:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film Peddi finally premiered on OTT on July 9, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film was initially released in theatres on June 4, 2026, and received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. It also sparked controversy over scenes that were criticised for 'objectifying' Janhvi Kapoor, following which the makers issued a clarification and apologised.

The film follows the story of a young man who unites his community through sports to fight for their pride against a powerful rival. Read on to find out where you can stream the film online and what X users are saying about it.

Peddi streaming on OTT: Where to watch

The Telugu sports drama Peddi is now streaming on Netflix. Viewers can watch the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, Hindi-speaking audiences will have to wait a little longer, as the makers have announced that the Hindi version will be released soon.

Peddi OTT X review

Viewers who have watched Peddi on OTT have shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). So far, the film has received mixed responses. While many praised Ram Charan's performance and the film's background score, others criticised its storyline.

One user wrote, "#Peddi is streaming on #Netflix now. I can say for sure that people who missed watching this cult movie in theatres will definitely regret it after watching it on OTT."

Another user posted, "What a film! Interval shot, showtime! #Peddi on Netflix. Once again, thanks to @BuchiBabuSana sir for giving us a cult movie."

However, not everyone was impressed. One X user criticised the film's story, writing, "#Peddi — what a brain-rot! How did Sukumar write this garbage? A start-to-finish cringe fest! If Janhvi still gets movies, honestly, God save the audience!"

See more X reactions below:

Peddi: Crew details

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Its music is composed by AR Rahman, while the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu, ISC.

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