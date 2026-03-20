Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man X review: Did Cillian Murphy's period drama impresses internet users?

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated period drama Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is finally out on Netflix on Friday, March 20, 2026. The film continues the story of the hit TV series Peaky Blinders. Notably, the film was released in select theatres on March 6, 2026.

Directed by Tom Harper, the film is written by acclaimed writer-director Steven Knight. Fans of Tommy Shelby wasted no time in binge-watching the film as soon as it hit the streaming platform and even shared their reactions on the social media platform X. Let's take a look at what internet users are saying about Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and whether the film impressed them or not.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man X reactions

So far, the film has been receiving mixed reactions from social media users and fans of the Peaky Blinders TV series. Some sections of the internet are praising Cillian Murphy's performance and the overall storyline, while others have expressed disappointment over how the film's storyline has come to an end.

One user wrote, "Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man is a great watch. It feels like a closing chapter and a new beginning at once, honoring everything that came before while setting the stage for what comes next (sic)." Another added, "Let's be real, Peaky Blinders : The Immortal Man is ALL CRAZY, but that's Steven Knight for you (sic)."

See other reactions below:

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man: Cast and trailer

Apart from Tommy Shelby, the film features Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Packy Lee, Jay Lycurgo, Ned Dennehy, and Ian Peck in key roles. Watch the official trailer of Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man below:

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man can be watched on Netflix in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man: Netflix's show timeline explained ahead of the film's OTT release