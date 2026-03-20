Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man releases today; know when and where to watch in India

New Delhi:

Cillian Murphy is officially back playing the iconic role of the legendary Tommy Shelby in the new movie titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. For the fans of the series who have been following the Shelby saga since 2013, the movie is essentially the final chapter of the crime saga.

The movie premiered first in Birmingham on March 2. However, the movie had a limited release on March 6. The popularity of the series is enormous and the movie is essentially the sequel to the saga to give the Shelby saga a grand finale.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man - When and where to watch In India?

After releasing theatrically on March 6th, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is all set to stream on Netflix. The movie will start streaming exclusively on Netflix from March 20th.

Similar to all the other content released on Netflix, the movie too will have a global release at 12 AM Pacific Standard Time. Indian users can start streaming the movie from 12:30 PM. Indian Standard Time on Friday. For users in India, the movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man - Plot

The story commences in the 1940s in the midst of World War II. Old Tommy Shelby lives in solitude away from the city. He had tried to leave his past life of violence behind, but his peaceful days were short-lived. A sudden turn of events occurs when his son, Duke Shelby, takes over the family business in a very risky manner. This calls for Tommy to encounter his past version as he returns to action.

However, there are new challenges arising from his past foes who are back for revenge. This calls for Thomas Shelby to return to his home in Birmingham to protect his family’s legacy once and for all.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man - Cast

Cillian Murphy reprises his role as the legendary Thomas Shelby. Sophie Rundle reprises her role as Ada Shelby, while Barry Keoghan plays the role of Erasmus Duke Shelby. Rebecca Ferguson plays the role of a new character named 'Kaulo,' while Tim Roth as John Beckett is the antagonist of the movie. Jay Lycurgo has been introduced in the movie as Elijah. Some other cast members who have been a part of the movie include Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg and Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong.

The movie has been directed by Tom Harper, who has previously directed episodes for the Peaky Blinders television series. It has been written by Steven Knight, who has created the Peaky Blinders television series.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man: Netflix's show timeline explained ahead of the film's OTT release