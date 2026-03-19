Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man: Netflix's show timeline explained ahead of the film's OTT release

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is arriving on Netflix tomorrow, March 20, 2026. Starring Cillian Murphy in the lead roles, the film is the that serves as the official continuation and sequel to the Peaky Blinders TV series. The film was released in select big screens on March 6, 2026.

Ahead of the film's OTT release, here's a look at the key events in the hit series, from the streets of post-World War I Birmingham to the rise of the Shelby family.

Peaky Blinders timeline explained

The first season of Peaky Blinders was released in September 2013 on Netflix. The plot features Tommy Shelby and his brothers, Arthur and John, return to Birmingham after World War I ends. They find a city that's also changed, women are working, and social unrest is rising, with people like Freddie Thorne and Ada Shelby pushing for workers' rights.

In second season of Peaky Blinders, Grace survives after shooting Major Campbell and escapes to America. After two years, the 1921 Anglo-Irish Treaty ends the War of Independence but splits the IRA, and Tommy finds himself caught in the middle. He's forced by Campbell to work undercover for the Crown, while Polly searches for her lost children and is reunited with Michael, who joins the family business.

The Peaky Blinders season 3 was released in 2016 and in this season, the Tommy and Grace are finally married, living in a grand manor outside Birmingham. The plot continues with the first Labour government and fears of communism bring new threats in 1923.

In Season 4 of Peaky Blinders, Italian gangster Luca Changretta (Adrien Brody) seeks revenge on the Shelbys for his father’s death. While Tommy saves his family from execution, John tragically dies when Changretta ambushes him and Michael.

Season 5 of Peaky Blinders was released in 2019 on Netflix. The season’s plot follows the aftermath of the 1929 Wall Street crash, where Tommy loses a good amount of money, while Michael returns from America with his fiancée, Gina. Now a Member of Parliament, Tommy encounters fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley and secretly plots to assassinate him with Winston Churchill’s approval.

Watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer below:

For the unevrsed, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight. The main star cast includes Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Stott, Barry Keoghan, Sophie Rundle, Tim Roth, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and others.

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