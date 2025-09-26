Peacemaker season 2 episode 6 release date and time: All you need to know about James Gunn's superhero series

The second instalment of James Gunn's hit superhero television show 'Peacemaker' premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The show has received a highly positive response from viewers since its release.
For the unversed, the American superhero television show Peacemaker's second season is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. A "soft reboot" of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the second season is set in the DC Universe (DCU), whereas the first season is a spin-off from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie The Suicide Squad (2021).
Peacemaker Season 2 episode 6 release date and time in India
Fans wondering when to catch the latest episode starring John Cena and Jennifer Holland should note that new episodes drop every Thursday on HBO Max at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. Episode 6 of Peacemaker season 2 is titled "Ignorance Is Chris" and was released on the streaming service on Thursday, September 25, which is 6.30 am in India on September 26, 2025.
The official episode summary, as listed on JioHotstar, reads, "As the 11th Street Kids fight to bring their missing member home, Flag doubles down on his efforts to hold Peacemakers accountable."
Peacemaker Season 2 total number of episodes
Season 2 of Peacemaker consists of eight episodes in total. So far, six episodes have been released. According to IMDb, the season finale is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 9, 2025.
Peacemaker Season 2 trailer
The official trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 was released on July 27, 2025, and has garnered over 15 million views on HBO Max's YouTube channel.
Peacemaker Season 2 cast and characters
The superhero action thriller series 'Peacemaker' has an ensemble star cast which includes:
- John Cena as Chris Smith / Peacemaker
- Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo
- Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt
- Steve Agee as John Economos
- Freddie Stroma as Vigilante / Adrian
- Robert Patrick as White Dragon / Auggie Smith
- Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Jr.
- David Denman as Keith Smith
- Sol Rodriguez as Bordeaux
- Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury
