Patriot OTT release: When and where to stream Mohanlal, Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil's film online

New Delhi:

There is good news for fans of Mohanlal, Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil, as one of the most anticipated films of the year, Patriot, is set to arrive on a digital platform soon. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the Malayalam spy thriller was initially released in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Those who missed the film in cinemas will now get the chance to watch it from home. Read on to know when and where you can stream the film online.

Patriot OTT release date and platform

Viewers will be able to stream Mohanlal and Mammootty's film Patriot on ZEE5 from June 5, 2026. On Friday, the official handle of ZEE5 Malayalam announced the film's OTT release with a motion poster and captioned the post, "The much-awaited Malayalam spy political thriller Patriot Starring the legendary Big M's in an intense battle of power, politics & secrets. Premieres June 5th on Malayalam zee5."

Patriot movie box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 79.90 crore worldwide. It opened strongly at the box office, earning Rs 10 crore on its first day. However, the collection slowed down in the following days, with the film earning Rs 24.85 crore in India within its first five days. Its current net collection in India stands at Rs 31.58 crore.

Patriot: Cast and crew details

Apart from Mohanlal, Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil, the film stars Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy in key roles. The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions. Notably, the film marks the reunion of superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty after 18 years. The music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam and cinematography is done by Manush Nandan.

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