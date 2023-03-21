Pathaan on Prime Video: Who can watch Shah Rukh Khan's action movie; all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pathaan on Primve Video: Who can watch SRK's movie

Pathaan on Prime Video: After breaking various records at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's action entertainer Pathaan is set for the OTT release. Last month, the film zoomed past the fabled Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide becoming the first Hindi film to breach this milestone in phase one of its release. Now, it is gearing up to achieve new milestones as it releases on Prime Video on March 22. Pathaan has already clocked more than 50 days in theatres and continued its dream run.

Headlines by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Pathaan on Prime Video: Watch Online

While there is hardly anyone who hasn't watched Pathaan in theatres, the film will be now available to watch online on OTT platform Prime Video from March 22. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Everyone with a Prime Video subscription will be able to watch it.

About Pathaan

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is certainly special for SRK as the actor always wanted to be an action star. Talking about his character in 'Pathaan', the superstar in a statement said: "Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he's naughty, he's tough but doesn't wear it on his sleeve. He's trusting. He's honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" has become the all-time number one Hindi film in India by raising Rs 1028 crore worldwide since its release in January.

