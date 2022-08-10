Pankaj Tripathi makes his return as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice 3, trailer out | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEYPLUS HOTSTAR Pankaj Tripathi makes his return as Madhav Mishra

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to return as Madhav Mishra in the third season of Criminal Justice. Pankaj Tripathi rose to fame with the 2012 release, Gangs of Wasseypur. Since then, he hasn’t looked back and has given back-to-back notable performances. Today, he stands as one of the most bankable actors in showbiz. The actor will now be seen starring in the popular series Criminal Justice. He has also been part of the previous seasons of the show.

On Wednesday, the trailer for Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach was unveiled. Pankaj Tripathi is seen reprising his role as Madhav Mishra in the series. Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer of the series on YouTube and social media. The trailer opens with Avantika (Swastika Mukherjee) approaching Pankaj's character, (Madhav Mishra) and requesting him to represent her son Mukul in court. The twist is that Mukul is suspected of killing his own sister, Zara Ahuja, a popular child actor. Mukul claims to be innocent in spite of the increasing amount of evidence against him, including his fingerprints on the murder weapon. When Madhav's opponent informs him that the case against his client is clear-cut, the attorney answers, "Seedha aur simple to mere syllabus mein hai hi nahi" (Straight and simple are not in my syllabus). But eventually, even Madhav starts to doubt the strength of his case.

As the trailer went on the floors, fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement for the show. The series is set to be released on August 26 on Disney+ Hotstar. The series will also star Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and Gaurav Gera in the pivotal roles. Will Madhav Mishra be able to solve the complex case? Find out for yourself.

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming projects

On the work front, apart from Criminal Justice, Pankaj is gearing up for his other projects, which include Akshay Kumar-starrer "OMG 2: Oh My God! 2" and "Mirzapur 3". In the upcoming film OMG 2, Pankaj and Akshay will be sharing the screen for the second time. The two previously worked together in Bachchhan Paandey.

