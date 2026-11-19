Sony LIV has a new viewership milestone to celebrate. Its original Hindi film Parivarik ManuRanjan, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, has emerged as the platform's most-watched film of the year. The announcement comes as the film finds an audience with its mix of humour, romance and family relationships.

The film marks the first time Pankaj and Aditi have shared screen space. While both actors have been seen in different kinds of roles over the years, their fresh pairing is one of the key highlights of Parivarik ManuRanjan. The film brings together two performers from different acting backgrounds in a story that centres on relationships, everyday situations and family dynamics.

Its success on the platform also puts the spotlight on the kind of stories that audiences are choosing to watch on streaming services. Rather than relying on a single genre, Parivarik ManuRanjan combines comedy and romance with the warmth of family relationships. Its relatable moments and accessible storytelling have helped it connect with viewers, making it Sony LIV's most-watched film of 2026 so far.

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari's first on-screen pairing

One of the talking points around the film is the pairing of Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari. Although this is their first film together, both actors bring their individual screen presence to the project. Pankaj is known for moving comfortably between comedy and more serious performances, while Aditi has explored a range of characters across films and series.

Their collaboration gives Parivarik ManuRanjan a fresh combination at the centre of its story. The film's blend of humour, romance and family-oriented entertainment also sets the tone for its narrative.

Who is behind Parivarik ManuRanjan?

Directed by Varun V Sharma, Parivarik ManuRanjan has a story and screenplay credited to Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V. Sharma. Brijendra Kala has also written the dialogues.

The film has been produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehta and Alicia Zafar, with Ali Abbas Zafar serving as the creative producer.

With the film now holding the distinction of being Sony LIV's most-watched title of the year, Parivarik ManuRanjan adds another milestone to the platform's original content slate. Its viewership achievement also gives the film a wider reach, particularly among audiences looking for a combination of comedy, romance and family entertainment.

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Parivarik ManuRanjan Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari's sweet romance falters due to predictable story