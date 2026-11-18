There is more to look forward to in Phulera this December. The residents of the village are returning with another season of Panchayat, and this time, viewers already have a date to mark on their calendars. Prime Video has announced that the fifth season of the popular comedy-drama will premiere on December 3.

The streaming platform shared a new poster on social media to make the announcement.

Panchayat Season 5 release date announced

Prime Video shared the new poster with the caption, "Thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, Phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega."

The message gives viewers a reminder of what they have come to enjoy about Panchayat. The show has built its appeal around the ordinary lives of people in a small village, where even the simplest situations can turn into entertaining moments. Its characters, their differences and their relationships have helped it connect with audiences over the years.

What can viewers expect from Panchayat Season 5?

The fourth season ended with a major change in Phulera's political equation. Manju Devi lost the panchayat election to Kranti Devi, which means Banrakas, who had been trying to challenge Pradhan Ji's authority for several seasons, is finally in a position of power. With Kranti Devi taking charge and Banrakas having a greater say in village matters, the dynamics at the panchayat office are expected to change. Abhishek, who had earlier shared a comfortable equation with Pradhan Ji and his family, will now have to deal with the new leadership.

There is also a major development in Abhishek's personal life. He has cleared his CAT examination with 97 percentile, bringing him closer to his dream of pursuing an MBA and moving ahead in his career. However, leaving Phulera may not be as straightforward as he had once imagined. His relationship with Rinki has also taken a step forward, with the two finally confessing their feelings for each other. Rinki is aware that Abhishek may eventually leave for his studies, but he has decided to stay in Phulera for a few more months.

Season 5 is expected to explore these developments, including Banrakas's new position, the equation between the former and current Pradhan families, Abhishek's future as Sachiv Ji and how his relationship with Rinki progresses. The season will also have to address the mystery surrounding the attack on Pradhan Ji, which remained an important unresolved thread in the previous instalment.

When and where to watch Panchayat Season 5?

Panchayat Season 5 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 3. The announcement of the release date has finally given fans an idea of when they can return to Phulera.

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'Panchayat Season 5 iss saal nahi aayega?' Banrakas' reign leaves fans guessing about Phulera's future