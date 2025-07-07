Panchayat season 5 confirmed, Prime Video says 'Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye' Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki, had earlier revealed that work has started on her upcoming part. And now Prime Video has confirmed the same.

New Delhi:

Following the success of its previous seasons, the much-loved series Panchayat returned with Season 4 on June 24. Now, the makers have confirmed the next season and with this, Panchayat Season 5 has been officially confirmed by Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform also confirmed that Season 5 is already in development and will premiere in 2026. For the unversed, since its debut on Prime Video in 2018, Panchayat has consistently captured hearts and earned critical acclaim. Season 2 was honoured with the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India in 2023. '

Rinki aka Sanvikaa has hinted at season 5

Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki, had earlier revealed that work has started on her upcoming part. Not only this, she also indicated that Panchayat Season 5 can premiere anytime between mid to late 2026. And now Prime Video has confirmed the same.

These questions raise the possibility of next season

Panchayat season 4 ended on a note that made way for several questions that the makers should address in the coming season. Will the Secretary really leave Phulera to do an MBA? If he does so, what will happen to his relationship with Rinki? And another very important question that was not answered in this entire season is who shot Pradhanji? Moreover, how will the new Pradhan of Phulera rule the village?

About the series

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra. The series features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha. Panchayat Season 4 is a part of Prime Video’s Prime Day 2025 line-up.

Also Read: Panchayat Season 4 Series Review: Jitendra, Neena Gupta's show is underwhelmingly dragged