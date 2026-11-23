The trailer for Panchayat is all set to release soon, and the show's loyalists can't seem to calm down. Social media users are dropping comments, asking the makers to reveal what's in store for the residents of Phulera in Panchayat Season 5.

Panchayat 5 trailer to release soon

Phulera is gearing up for a major transformation, and Banrakas seems determined to take charge of it. Prime Video has released a new video ahead of the Panchayat Season 5 trailer, offering a glimpse of the village under its new administration.

Played by Durgesh Kumar, Banrakas is seen walking through a modern-looking Phulera, showcasing what appears to be his vision for the village's development. The video hints at futuristic changes and a fresh look for the once-sleepy village. Making his intentions clear, Banrakas declares, “Ab shuru hoga humara raaj!”

The video has left viewers curious about what his plans mean for Phulera and its residents. The makers have also announced that the trailer for Panchayat Season 5 will be released today, November 23.

How are fans reacting?

Fans of the show are waiting with bated breath for the trailer. Comments such as Kitne baje bhai? Kab se wait kar rahe hain", "Ab hoga vikas phelera ka bahut maja avega", "Haa bhyi kya hua ?. Dekh raha he vinod ! Public ko kese bewakuf banaya jaa raha hai.. 23/11/26 trailer aane wala tha ?", "Banrakadh cha ahi tk trailer aya nhi ..... Pradhan ji k time pr abtk a jata tha trailer", "I am eager to see the trailer of Panchayat Season 5", "Oo butkun ek cup chai lagaw re fulera ke bikas dekhna hai", have flooded Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

When will Panchayat 5 release?

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, the series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), it features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on December 3, 2026, in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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