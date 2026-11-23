The wait for another trip to Phulera is finally over! Prime Video has released the trailer of Panchayat Season 5, giving viewers a glimpse of the new power dynamics and personal complications awaiting the villagers. With the Pradhan's chair changing hands, the upcoming season promises another round of political drama, humour and emotional moments.

Panchayat 5 trailer out

The trailer of Panchayat shows Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) struggling to get used to life after losing his position. Meanwhile, Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) has his own set of challenges to deal with. Between his career ambitions, friendships and the changing politics of Phulera, he also finds himself navigating a new phase in his relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa).

Their love story appears to take an unexpected turn this season. The trailer also raises questions about whether the new Pradhanpati can handle the responsibilities that come with the position. With familiar characters returning and fresh conflicts brewing, Phulera seems ready for another dose of hungama.

Panchayat director talks about the new season

Speaking about the new season, director and co-creator Deepak Kumar Mishra said, “Over four seasons, Panchayat has grown into one of India's most-loved franchises, a journey made special by the affection audiences have shown its characters and the world of Phulera. With every season, our endeavor has been to let this world evolve, while staying true to the authenticity that defines the series. The biggest responsibility has been to keep the storytelling fresh without losing the simplicity and honesty at its heart. Our longstanding collaboration with Prime Video has been an integral part of this journey, giving us the creative space to continue building this world, and I look forward to audiences discovering the next chapter of Phulera.”

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. Chandan Kumar has written the new season, which is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

The series features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on December 3, 2026.

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