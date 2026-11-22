The wait for Panchayat Season 5 is getting shorter, and the makers have now confirmed the trailer release date. Ahead of its premiere, Prime Video has shared a new promotional video featuring Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, as he takes charge of Phulera's new administration.

The video offers a glimpse of a transformed village, with Banrakas appearing ready to introduce his own version of development. The new season of the popular comedy-drama will premiere on December 3.

Panchayat Season 5 trailer to release tomorrow

In the latest video shared by Prime Video, Banrakas is seen walking through a modern-looking and transformed Phulera. The visuals offer a glimpse of his ambitious plans for the village, with what appears to be a new development blueprint and several futuristic additions.

As he takes charge of the new administration, Banrakas seems determined to usher in a different era for Phulera. He also makes his intentions clear with the dialogue, "Ab shuru hoga humara raaj!" Take a look:

Panchayat Season 5 release date and cast

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on December 3, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, Panchayat is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

The upcoming season features its familiar ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

What to expect from Panchayat Season 5?

What can viewers expect from Panchayat Season 5?

Season 4 of Panchayat ended with Manju Devi losing the panchayat election to Kranti Devi, bringing Banrakas aka Bhushan closer to power. The new season is expected to explore the changing political dynamics in Phulera and how Abhishek Tripathi played by played by Jitendra Kumar, adjusts to the new leadership.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has cleared his CAT examination with 97 percentile, bringing him closer to his MBA dream. However, his decision to stay in Phulera for a few more months, along with his growing relationship with Rinki, adds another layer to his story. Season 5 is also expected to address the mystery surrounding the attack on Pradhan Ji.

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Panchayat Season 5 to hit Prime Video on December 3; new poster promises more love and tiffs in Phulera