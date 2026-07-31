Pamala Serena reveals Varun Yadav's secret; Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar enter Lock Upp Season 2

New Delhi:

Lock Upp Season 2 has entered its final stage. This week, four contestants are in the danger zone and one or even two contestants could be eliminated in the August 1 episode. Before that, here's a look at everything that happened in the July 31 episode.

The episode began with Pamala Serena and Akanksha Choudhary confronting Varun Yadav over one of his remarks. While Akanksha later clarified her stance, Pamala continued to target the YouTuber and eventually revealed a deeply personal secret he had shared with her.

Pamala Serena reveals Varun Yadav's secret

During the premiere episode, Pamala and Varun, also known as Laila, were paired as roommates. As part of a task, Varun had entrusted Pamala with one of his biggest secrets. After keeping it to herself for several weeks, Pamala finally disclosed it during Friday's episode.

Varun revealed that when his father was battling cancer, he used to sell newspapers and deliver them to homes to support his family financially. He admitted that he had always felt uncomfortable and embarrassed about that phase of his life.

Housemates rally behind Varun

Following the revelation, several contestants came out in support of Varun. Television actor Shivangi Joshi told him that he should be proud of his journey and had no reason to feel ashamed.

Akanksha Choudhary also objected to Pamala's decision, saying it was unfair to expose something shared in confidence. However, Shreya Kalra defended Pamala, arguing that she had done nothing wrong. She also told Akanksha not to publicly question her friend. The discussion ended abruptly, with Akanksha leaving the dining area.

Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar enter the house

The promo for the August 1 episode shows Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar entering the Lock Upp house during Judgement Day. The duo are seen confronting contestants including Pamala Serena, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Choudhary before taking part in a major decision linked to the upcoming eliminations.

Four contestants in the danger zone

Pamala Serena, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Choudhary are currently in the danger zone. The latest promo hints that the upcoming episode may see not just one but two contestants eliminated from the competition.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams daily on Netflix at 8 pm.

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