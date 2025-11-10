OTT releases this week [November 10-16, 2025]: Delhi Crime Season 3, Dude, Jurassic World: Rebirth and more This week’s OTT lineup is stacked! From Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime Season 3 on Netflix to Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World: Rebirth and Tamil hit Dude, November 10–16 brings fresh stories, languages, and genres to your screen.

The second week of November 2025 brings a rich mix of new streaming premieres across genres and languages. From the most anticipated season of Netflix's Delhi Crime, Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil film Dude, to Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World: Rebirth, a variety of films and series are releasing this week.

Whether you're in the mood for drama or thrillers, this week's OTT releases won't disappoint. Read on to find out what’s coming soon on JioCinema, Netflix, and Zee5.

OTT releases this week 1. Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT release date - November 13 Netflix's thriller series Delhi Crime is returning with its third season on November 13, 2025. Renowned actress Shefali Shah will reprise her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan in key roles. 2. Inspection Bungalow OTT release date - November 14 The Malayalam thriller film, Inspection Bungalow, is directed by Saiju SS and features Manohari Joy, Shabareesh Varma, Sreejith Ravi and others. Fans will be able to stream this film on the Zee 5 platform from November 14, 2025, onwards. 3. Dude OTT release date - November 14 The Tamil-language film Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, is set to premiere on OTT platforms this week on November 14. Directed by Keerthiswaran, the romantic comedy was initially released in theatres on October 17, 2025, and performed decently at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide collection stood at Rs 113.25 crore. 4. Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT release date - November 14 The action-adventure film Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, will be made available to stream on OTT platform JioHotstar on November 14, 2025. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the English-language film received mixed responses from the viewers and critics at the time of its release, resulting in its IMDb rating of 5.9.

