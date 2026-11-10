OTT releases this week [Nov 10-14]: Jailer 2, Ranabaali, Blind Game, The Rings of Power S3, Bandra and more

The second week of November brings an interesting lineup of films and web series for OTT viewers. From action-packed dramas and gripping thrillers to fantasy adventures, streaming platforms have something for different tastes.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Ranabaali, Arjun Rampal and Priyamani's Blind Game, the third season of The Rings of Power and Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia's Bandra are among the titles arriving this week. Here's a look at their release dates and streaming platforms.

OTT releases this week [Nov 10-14]

1. Jailer 2

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which hit theatres on October 15, is set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video on November 12. The sequel to the 2023 action drama sees the superstar reprise his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who is pulled back into action when a criminal syndicate threatens his family.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan. It will stream in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

2. Ranabaali

OTT Platform: Netflix

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's film Ranabaali is also arriving on OTT this week. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film will be made available to stream on Netflix from November 13, 2026. The film follows the story of a rebellious warrior in 1870s South India who confronts a British commissioner while protecting his region and people.

3. Blind Game

OTT Platform: Zee5

Starring Arjun Rampal, Blind Game is a suspense thriller about a suspended police officer caught in a complicated investigation. Sangeeth Sivan's directorial will release on Zee5 on November 11.

4. The Rings of Power S3

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will begin streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Set five years after the events of Season 2, the new season revolves around the war between the Elves and the Dark Lord Sauron.

Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron, alongside Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa and Lloyd Owen as Elendil. Jamie Campbell Bower also joins the cast.

5. Bandra

OTT Platform: Zee5

Starring Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia, the 2023 film Bandra is a Malayalam action drama that explores the darker side of the film industry. The story follows an aspiring filmmaker investigating the mysterious death of an actress, leading him towards secrets and dangerous connections. Arun Gopy's directorial will start streaming on Zee5 from November 13, 2026, onwards.

6. Koffee with Karan Season 9 Episode 5

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 featuring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will air on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 7 pm onwards. The makers of the show dropped the announcement promo on Tuesday, November 10. Sharing the promo, host and filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "He manifested a bright future with her on this couch, and now we’re catching up on their happily ever after! This Koffee date is extra special Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 5, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar (sic)."

Notably, this season marks the final season of Karan Johar's popular chat show. All the previous seasons are also available to stream on JioHotstar.

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