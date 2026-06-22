OTT releases this week [June 22-27]: House of the Dragon 3, Gram Chikitsalay 2, Lock Upp: Season 2 and more

New Delhi:

This week brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, offering something for every kind of viewer. From emotional dramas to light-hearted comedies and reality shows, there are plenty of options for your weekend binge.

Several highly anticipated shows, including House of the Dragon 3, Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, and Korean romantic dramas, are also making their way to OTT platforms. Let's find out which new shows are releasing this week that you can look forward to.

OTT releases this week [June 22-27]

1. House of the Dragon Season 3

OTT platform - JioHotstar

The third season of HBO Max's hit show House of the Dragon is set to arrive on JioHotstar screens this week on June 22, 2026. It features Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke in key roles. The show is a prequel to the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones. This season focuses on the Targaryen civil war. After Aegon's injury, Aemond takes the Iron Throne, intensifying the battle for power against Rhaenyra and the Greens.

2. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

OTT platform - Prime Video

Gram Chikitsalay 2 is all set to return to the Prime Video screen this Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Starring Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh and others, the show follows the story of Dr Prabhat, a young medical officer who takes charge of a neglected Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the fictional village of Bhatkandi.

3. Lock Upp: Season 2

OTT platform - Netflix

The second season of the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to release on Netflix on June 27, 2026. The first season of Ekta Kapoor’s show premiered in 2022 on ALTBalaji. It was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, and comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.

4. See You At Work Tomorrow

OTT platform - Prime Video

The Korean romantic comedy drama See You At Work Tomorrow!, starring Seo In-guk, Park Ji-hyun, and Kang Mi-na, is also arriving this week on Prime Video. Viewers can watch the show from June 22, 2026, onwards.

It follows the story of Cha Ji Yun, an office worker stuck in a career slump, who ends up choosing her strict boss Kang Si U as the 'lesser evil' at work. Over time, the duo grow closer and becomes each other's unexpected support and 'best' in life and work.

5. Alliance

OTT platform - Prime Video

Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, premieres on June 26, 2026, on Prime Video as the platform's first global daily series, with new episodes dropping daily at 12 PM.

The game show features 16 contestants competing in pairs, where shifting alliances and strategy will decide who survives and emerges as the winner.

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