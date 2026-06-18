OTT releases this week [June 18-21]: Drishyam 3, Athiradi, The Agency Season 2 and more

New Delhi:

This week's OTT lineup brings an exciting mix of new releases and returning favourites across platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, and others. One of the most anticipated films is Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3, alongside Athiradi, The Agency Season 2 and others.

Those who love watching suspense, action, or emotional storytelling have a variety of options to binge-watch on OTT this week. Read on to find out the details about new films and series that will be available on streaming platforms from June 18 to June 21, 2026.

OTT releases this week

1. Drishyam 3

Platform - Prime Video

Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 finally arrived on Prime Video on June 18, 2026. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath in key roles. The film follows the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal), who is burdened by guilt and the psychological consequences of his past actions.

2. Athiradi

Platform - Sony LIV

Athiradi, a Malayalam action comedy drama, will start streaming on the Sony LIV platform from June 19, 2026, onwards. Starring Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu and Tovino Thomas, the film is directed by

Arun Anirudhan.It follows the story of a college student who revives a banned college festival, triggering a rivalry that transforms celebration into chaos.

3. The Agency Season 2

Platform - Prime Video

The second season of the thriller series The Agency will start streaming on June 21, exclusively on Paramount+. The spy thriller show features Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Richard Gere in key roles.

4. Save The Tigers Season 3

Platform - JioHotstar

Created by Pradeep Advaitham and Mahi V Raghav, the Telugu comedy drama Save The Tigers Season 3 will start streaming on the JioHotstar platform from June 19, 2026, onwards. It features Deviyyani Sharma, Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Chaitanya Krishna, Jordar Sujata and Pavani Gangireddy in key roles.

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