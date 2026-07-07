OTT releases this week [July 7-12] feature Ikka, Peddi, The Westies and more

New Delhi:

The second week of July brings a significant lineup of shows and films that are all scheduled to be released on OTT platforms. From legal thrillers and crime-suspense dramas to reality shows, OTT platforms offer a variety of options to binge-watch this weekend.

Here’s a list of the highly anticipated shows and films to watch over the weekend.

OTT releases this week

1. Ikka

Ikka is a highly anticipated Hindi-language legal thriller film that is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, July 10, 2026. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film has garnered significant buzz as it marks the onscreen reunion of powerhouse actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna after 29 years. The duo last shared screen space in the 1997 cult classic Border.

The movie revolves around Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol), a celebrated defence lawyer whose life takes a conflicting turn when he is forced into a corner to defend Shauryamann Gaur (Akshaye Khanna), a dark and complex man.

2. Peddi

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu action drama Peddi is all set to make its OTT debut this week on Netflix. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will begin streaming on the platform from July 9, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

However, Hindi viewers will have to wait a little longer, as the film’s Hindi version will be available to stream at a later date.

3. No tengo miedo

No tengo miedo is a highly anticipated Italian suspense-drama series scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Mexican star Mayra Hermosillo leads an acclaimed ensemble cast in this intense psychological mystery.

Set in 1986 Veracruz, Mexico, against the cultural backdrop of the historic FIFA World Cup, the series centres around Miguel, a 10-year-old boy who accidentally discovers a terrifying secret hidden near his house. He finds another child trapped inside an isolated underground hole.

4. Salcedo, Leather and Boogaloo

Salcedo, Leather and Boogaloo is an upcoming Colombian dark-comedy drama series scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on July 8, 2026. The series follows the titular protagonist Martín Salcedo, played by Sergio Palau, whose life unravels after entering Cali’s underground nightlife.

Set against the vibrant, music-fuelled backdrop of 1970s Cali, Colombia, the story focuses on Martín Salcedo. Now older and firmly established in his routines, Martín is a man who rarely lets anything sweep him off his feet. However, his carefully ordered world is completely turned upside down when he crosses paths with Verónica Pinilla and experiences the wild energy of Quiebra Canto.

5. The Westies

The gritty crime drama television series The Westies is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 12, 2026. In India, the highly anticipated English-language show will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, launching concurrently with its US broadcast on MGM+. The show marks the third high-profile collaboration between prominent showrunner Chris Brancato, co-creator of Narcos and Godfather of Harlem, and MGM+.

Set against the volatile backdrop of early 1980s Hell’s Kitchen in New York City, the series chronicles the rise and internal fracturing of the infamously violent real-life Irish-American street gang known as "The Westies."

6. Little House on the Prairie

The period drama series Little House on the Prairie is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The series is helmed by showrunner and creator Rebecca Sonnenshine, known for The Boys and The Vampire Diaries, with a main cast including Ryan Robbins, Rebecca Amzallag and Maclean Fish.

The story centres around the Ingalls family and their lives as they work on a farm in Midwestern America during the late 19th century.

7. Lock Upp Season 2

The reality TV show Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on June 7, 2026, and is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 PM. The show is hosted by Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh, who have taken over as the new “Jailers,” replacing Kangana Ranaut.

The season began with 15 celebrity inmates, including Sunita Ahuja, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudary, Yogesh Rawat and others. Meanwhile, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! fame actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has entered the show as the first wildcard contestant.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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