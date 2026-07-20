OTT releases this week [July 20-26]: Musafir Cafe, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 and more to stream

New Delhi:

A new week has begun, bringing a fresh slate of films to cinemas and an exciting line-up of releases across OTT platforms. While Dhamaal 4, Welcome to the Jungle and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continue their theatrical run, new releases such as The India Story and Dulhania Le Aayegi are also set to arrive in cinemas.

Meanwhile, OTT platforms have plenty to offer, with several highly anticipated films and series premiering over the coming days.

Musafir Cafe

Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 24. Based on Divya Prakash Dubey's novel of the same name, the romantic drama follows the intertwined lives of Chander (Vikrant Massey), Sudha (Vedika Pinto) and Preeti (Mahima Makwana).

Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya

Directed by Himank Gaur, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya is another major OTT release this week. The comedy-drama stars Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni and Abhimanyu Singh. The seven-episode series will stream on Prime Video in Hindi, with English subtitles, from July 24.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4

The next season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will also be releasing this week. Featuring Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn, this season continues the story of Captain Christopher Pike and his team of USS Enterprise as they take up new adventures amid some new dangers in outer space. This sci-fi drama will hit the platform Amazon Prime Video starting July 23. The ten episode series will have weekly releases every Thursday.

Pallichattambi

The Malayalam period action drama Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, is also making its OTT debut this week. After its theatrical release on April 15, 2026, the film will begin streaming on SonyLIV from July 24.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a 10-episode sci-fi comedy spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, will premiere on JioHotstar on July 24. The series follows comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) as he attempts to save the multiverse.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Anime fans can look forward to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which arrives on JioHotstar on July 25. The story centres on the long-running conflict between the Soul Reapers and the Quincy Empire.

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