OTT releases this week [July 13-19]: Murder 101, Obsession, Teesri Begum and more to stream

New Delhi:

A new week has begun, bringing with it a fresh slate of films and web series across streaming platforms. While The Odyssey, Rahun Main Tere Rubaru and Mahaprabhu Jagannath are set for their theatrical releases, OTT viewers also have plenty to look forward to. From gripping crime documentaries and action comedies to family dramas and regional releases, here is everything arriving on streaming platforms this week.

Murder 101

Murder 101 is a three-part true crime documentary series based on the decades-old Redhead Murders case in the US. It follows a high school sociology class in Tennessee as they attempt to solve the long-unsolved murders under the guidance of teacher Alex Campbell. The series begins streaming on Prime Video from 13 July.

Ride or Die

Ride or Die is an action comedy series starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer. The story follows two best friends whose lives are turned upside down after one of them is revealed to be an international assassin. The series premieres on Prime Video on 15 July.

Raktanchal Season 3

Raktanchal Season 3 will begin streaming on Amazon MX Player from 16 July 2026. Directed by Ritam Srivastav and written by Siddharth Mishra, the crime drama is inspired by the mafia networks of Purvanchal. Like the previous seasons, viewers can watch the series free of charge without a subscription.

Obsession

The film is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform in four months. The OTT release date has been finalised for November 17, 2026.

Desire

Desire arrives on Netflix on 17 July 2026. Starring Ludwika Paleta and José María Yazpik, the film follows a family whose lives take a dangerous emotional turn after the arrival of a swimming coach.

23,000 Lives

23,000 Lives is a German drama based on the true story of the humanitarian group Jugend Rettet. The film chronicles how a group of young volunteers purchased an ageing rescue ship through crowdfunding and went on to save more than 23,000 lives in the Mediterranean Sea. It premieres on Netflix on 17 July 2026.

Teesri Begum

Teesri Begum is among this week's Indian OTT releases. Written, directed and produced by K C Bokadia, the film will premiere on the Waves platform on 18 July 2026. It will be available to stream free of charge.

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