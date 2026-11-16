OTT releases this week: From Dhindora 2 to Madden, 10 new titles arriving on Netflix, Prime Video and more

There is plenty to look forward to on OTT platforms this week, with a mix of returning shows, regional films and new stories arriving between November 16 and 22. Bhuvan Bam is bringing back his much-loved comedy series Dhindora for a second season, while Nicolas Cage steps into the shoes of legendary American football coach John Madden in a new biographical drama.

The line-up also has something for fans of Tamil and Telugu cinema, with Anbil Avan, Crazy Kalyanam and Anumana Pakshi among the titles scheduled to arrive. If you are planning your weekend watchlist, here is a look at the new releases, their streaming dates and the platforms where you can find them.

Queen – JioHotstar (November 16)

Queen is another addition to this week's streaming line-up. The political and family drama follows a young woman named Niti as she finds herself caught in complicated power struggles. The series began streaming on JioHotstar on November 16.

Madden – Prime Video (November 18)

For sports drama enthusiasts, Madden is one of the major releases this week. Directed by David O Russell, the biographical film features Nicolas Cage as legendary American football coach and broadcaster John Madden. Christian Bale plays Al Davis, the owner of the Oakland Raiders.

The film follows Madden's journey through American football, his association with the Raiders and his eventual popularity as a sports broadcaster. It also explores his contribution to the popular Madden NFL video game franchise. The film will begin streaming on Prime Video on November 18.

Campus Diaries Season 2 – Prime Video (November 18)

The college drama is returning with another season, bringing viewers back to Excel University. Campus Diaries Season 2 features Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli Rindani and Abhinav Sharma.

The new season follows the group as they navigate changing friendships, relationships and the challenges of college life. Directed by Abhishek Yadav, the series will be available on Prime Video from November 18. Promotional announcements have also mentioned free viewing through MX Player.

Mr & Mrs Office – JioHotstar (November 18)

The Tamil series Mr & Mrs Office is also arriving this week. Featuring Pradeep Antony, Smeha Manimegalai and Sanam Shetty, the show is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on November 18.

Dhindora Season 2 – Netflix (November 20)

Bhuvan Bam is returning with the second season of Dhindora, five years after the first instalment. The new season shifts its focus to Titu Mama, who finds himself dealing with a financial loss of Rs 11 crore and complicated family equations. His attempt to make peace with his in-laws leads to another series of comic situations.

Bhuvan will once again play multiple characters from the BB Ki Vines universe, including Titu Mama, Babloo Ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho. The eight-episode season will premiere on Netflix on November 20.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 – JioHotstar (November 20)

Fantasy fans have another reason to tune in this week, as Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns with its third season. Based on Rick Riordan's book series, the show follows Percy and his friends as they face new challenges connected to the world of Greek mythology.

The new season is scheduled to begin streaming on November 20 on JioHotstar, with episodes following a staggered release schedule.

Anbil Avan – SonyLIV (November 20)

Tamil cinema audiences can look forward to Anbil Avan, starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan. Directed by R Kaarthikeyan, the romantic thriller revolves around a married couple trying to build a life together, only to find themselves caught in an unsettling situation that threatens their safety.

The film was earlier expected to arrive on the platform on November 13, but its digital premiere has been moved to November 20. It is scheduled to stream on SonyLIV in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Teen Tigada – ZEE5 (November 20)

Teen Tigada is a Hindi youth drama about two young people with different ambitions. While Asmani dreams of making a career in cricket, Manas is passionate about music. However, an unexpected pregnancy changes their plans and forces them to rethink their relationship and future.

The series stars Prasanna Bisht and Danesh Razvi in the lead roles, alongside Tanya Bhardwaj, Isha Narayan Singh and Divyanshu Bisht. It will premiere on ZEE5 on November 20.

Other regional releases to watch out for

The week also has a couple of regional films worth adding to the watchlist. Crazy Kalyanam, featuring Anupama Parameswaran, is scheduled to arrive on aha on November 20 in Telugu and Tamil.

Anumana Pakshi, a Telugu film, is also listed among the releases for November 20 and is expected to stream on Sun NXT.

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