OTT releases this week feature Enola Holmes 3, Pritam and Pedro, Super Subbu and more

New Delhi:

While people seek relief from the scorching summer heat, everyone is eagerly awaiting the monsoon. The month of Ashadh begins tomorrow, Tuesday. Meanwhile, cinemas are seeing a flurry of film releases. Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, and several new films, including Alpha, are lined up for release this week.

But what's special on OTT? Let's find out.

Enola Holmes 3

This is the third instalment in the mystery adventure film series. The plot revolves around the kidnapping of Enola's brother on her wedding day, forcing her to abandon the ceremony and set out to find him. She faces numerous challenges and risks along the way. Viewers can watch Enola Holmes 3 on Netflix from July 1.

Elle

This comedy drama series premieres on Prime Video on July 1. It serves as a prequel to the famous Hollywood film Legally Blonde, chronicling the high school days of the protagonist, Elle Woods.

Super Subbu

Starring Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma and Manasa Choudhary, this is a comedy series. It follows an unlucky teacher assigned to teach sex education in a village where the local atmosphere is hostile towards the subject. The series will stream on Netflix from July 2.

Pritam and Pedro

This is the most talked-about series of the week. It marks the OTT debut of renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, as well as the acting debut of his son, Veer Hirani. Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey also play pivotal roles. Directed by Avinash Arun, the series will stream on JioHotstar from July 3.

Resident Alien

If you are interested in science fiction series, this one is for you. It revolves around an alien who conceals his true identity while on a mission to locate his lost spaceship. Two seasons have already been released, and the new season is set to stream on Netflix from July 1.

Visakhapatnam

This is a Telugu crime action thriller series. It depicts the story of an outsider who arrives in the port city of Visakhapatnam and rises to become a powerful figure through a combination of intellect and brute strength, striking fear into everyone around him. However, there comes a time when he faces the challenge of maintaining his dominance.

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