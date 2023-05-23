OTT Releases This Week: Bhediya, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai and other new Hindi web series and movies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Releases This Week: Bhediya, Bandaa & more

OTT Releases This Week: Many exciting new Hindi web series and movies are releasing on OTT in the last week of May. Digital platforms like Netflix, Disney plus Hotstar, Prime Video, and others are loaded with content ranging from genres like thriller, comedy, drama, suspense, and action. From Manoj Bajpayee's another powerful role in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to the supernatural horror comedy Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are making their way to OTT. So grab your popcorn and sit down for a movie marathon this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the weekend releases on OTT so that you can add these to your watch list.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Billed as a power-packed courtroom drama inspired by true incidents, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai follows a lawyer PC Solanki, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who goes up against an influential godman accused of sexually abusing a minor girl. The film shows the rollercoaster ride life of lawyer P Poonamchand Solanki during this trial that lasted for 5 years, how he keeps his truth above all and moves forward with his faith and gets justice for this girl.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: May 23, 2023

Directed by: Apoorv Singh Karki

Language: Hindi

Also Read: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Review: Manoj Bajpayee's hard-hitting & eye-opening courtroom drama is a masterpiece

Bhediya

Bhediya is a Bollywood horror-comedy film starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the key roles, with Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. The premise of the film centers around the story of a guy who transforms into a werewolf in order to save his love interest from a supernatural power.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed by: Amar Kaushik

Language: Hindi

Also Read: Bhediya Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s werewolf drama holds up well with comic one-liners and horror

Intertwined 2

The comedy-drama series follows Marco's journey to the future where he tries to solve the mysteries related to the past. It stars Carolina Domenech, Elena Roger, Clara Alonso and José Giménez among others.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: May 24, 2023

Directed by: Jaimee Lieske

Language: Spanish

Alice, Darling

Alice, Darling follows the story of Alice as she takes a vacation with her two girlfriends, allowing her to get some distance from her boyfriend. However, her friends soon realize there’s more to Alice’s relationship than meets the eye. This Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn and Charlie Carrick starrer is a psychological thriller that delves into some hard-hitting issues making it a perfect watch for your moody days.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed by: Mary Nighy

Language: English

Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu

The dark comedy film Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu, featuring Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari from Pushpa fame, is set to release on OTT. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Abhinav, it tells the story of a father's desperate attempts to save his daughter amidst the challenges and opposition he faces in a small Telangana village.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed by: Abhinav

Language: Telugu

The Kardashians Season 3

The Kardshians as the name suggests is about the lives of the the iconic Kardashian-Jenner family members. This reality drama includes Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The description of the show says "The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family, they will stand together through the storm."

OTT Platform: Hulu, Disney+

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Directed by: Ben Winston, Danielle King, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones

Language: English

Fubar

Fubar is a comedy drama starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna among others. It is about how a father and a daughter discover that they both secretly work for the CIA. Soon after they know, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family affair.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Directed by: Nick Santora

Language: English

Crackdown Season 2

Starring Saqib Saleem, Mohammed Iqbal Khan and Shriya Pilgaonkar, the second edition of the gripping espionage thriller Crackdown 2 promises to deliver an action-packed experience. In this second installment, the relentless covert operations team, led by the charismatic star cast, returns to tackle a fresh set of challenges. With the safety of the nation threatened the fearless agents will stop at nothing to dismantle a powerful syndicate that threatens to unleash chaos. As the plot thickens, alliances are tested, betrayals abound, and the suspense escalates.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Directed by: Apoorva Lakhia

Language: Hindi

The Light in Your Eyes

‘The Light in Your Eyes’ is a captivating Korean drama that explores the powerful impact of time on people's lives. Starring the terrific trio Han Ji-min, Kim Hye-ja, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Son Ho-jun, the 12-episodic series revolves around Kim Hye Ja, who discovers a magical watch that allows her to manipulate time. Desperate to save her father from a fatal car accident, she turns back the clock, but the cost of altering time is high. On the other hand, Lee Joon Ha, a young man, has given up on his dreams and resigned himself to a mundane existence. He works as a scammer in an elderly care centre, where he meets Hye Ja, who is now an old lady. The two embark on a friendship that faces new challenges as they both navigate significant life changes. As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into a world where time is a powerful force that can both bless and curse.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: May 24, 2023

Directed by: Kim Suk-yoon

Language: Hindi Dubbed

Blood & Gold

The synopsis reads, "At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold."

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed by: Peter Thorwarth

Language: German

Turn Of The Tide

The synopsis reads, "When a boat loaded with cocaine sinks off his home island, Eduardo sees a risky but exciting opportunity to make money and filfill impossible dreams." It stars Jose Condessa, Helena Caldeira, Andre Leitao and others.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed by: Augusto Fraga

Language: Portuguese

Happy Binge Watching!

Latest Web Series News