The last week of November has an interesting line-up for movie and series enthusiasts, with several new titles set to arrive on OTT platforms. From the much-awaited digital premiere of Hanuman Ansh to the sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099, viewers will have plenty of options to choose from. Dhai Chaal, The Hunchback, Soul of Paris and The Social Reckoning are also among the releases scheduled for this week.

Here's a look at the films and series arriving on different streaming platforms between November 23 and 29.

The Social Reckoning – Prime Video (November 24)

The Social Reckoning, which arrived in theatres on October 9, 2026, is also making its digital debut this week. The thriller will be available in Hindi and English on Prime Video from November 24. However, viewers will initially have to rent the film separately rather than watch it as part of their regular subscription.

Blade Runner 2099 – Prime Video (November 25)

Science fiction fans can look forward to Blade Runner 2099, an eight-episode series arriving on Prime Video on November 25. It serves as a sequel to the films Blade Runner (1982) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017). The series features Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer and Tom Burke in important roles.

Hanuman Ansh – SonyLIV (November 27)

One of the notable releases this week is Hanuman Ansh, a spiritual biographical drama inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film, which reportedly had a budget of just Rs 2 crore, enjoyed an impressive theatrical run of nearly three months. It collected Rs 342.74 crore net at the box office. The film will begin streaming on SonyLIV from November 27.

Dhai Chaal – JioHotstar (November 27)

Dhai Chaal is a student-political drama series featuring Gagan Arora and Aadil Khan in important roles. The series is based on author Naveen Chaudhary's bestselling novels Janta Store and Dhai Chaal. It explores student politics, ambitions, relationships and the challenges that come with navigating a complicated political environment. The show will premiere on JioHotstar on November 27.

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris – Netflix (November 27)

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris is another film arriving on OTT this week. Directed by Jean-François Richet, the film stars Vincent Cassel, Karim Leklou and Daphné Patakia. It will be available to stream on Netflix from November 27.

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