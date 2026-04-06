OTT releases of the week [April 7-12, 2026]: O Romeo, Tu Ya Main, The Boys Season 5 and others

New Delhi:

A new week has officially begun today, Monday. Dhurandhar 2 is currently creating a buzz in theaters, and a few new films are also gearing up for release. However, for those who prefer to enjoy some fantastic content on OTT platforms from the comfort of their homes, there are plenty of intriguing options available as well.

This week, spanning from April 7 to 12, audiences can look forward to a massive dose of entertainment on OTT platforms. Here is a peek at what’s in the lineup.

The Boys Season 5

This is a superhero series, and its final season is about to begin. The wait is finally over this week for fans eager to witness the ultimate showdown between Homelander and Butcher. This series is set to release on Prime Video starting April 8.

O Romeo

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, O Romeo is all set to make its debut on OTT platforms following its theatrical run. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this film is a revenge drama inspired by true events. The cast also features a stellar lineup of actors including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. This film is scheduled to release on Prime Video on April 10.

Tu Ya Main

This film also features on this week's OTT release list. It has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Tu Ya Main is a survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh ​​Gourav in the lead roles. The film is an official remake of the Thai movie The Pool. Audiences will be able to stream it on Netflix starting April 10.

Thai Kizhavi

This is a Tamil drama in which Radhika Sarathkumar portrays the role of a feisty, 70-year-old moneylender. The film has been directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. Thai Kizhavi had previously garnered a box office collection of Rs 150 crore. Now, the film is making its way to OTT platforms and will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar starting April 10.

Thrash

This is a shark survival thriller film. It is also included in this week's OTT lineup. The plot centers on a terrifying marine storm that strikes a city, accompanied by attacks from dangerous sharks. The residents struggle to survive and defend themselves. The film 'Thrash' will be available for streaming on Netflix starting April 10.

Euphoria Season 3

Hollywood's acclaimed series Euphoria is making a comeback with its new season. It arrives after a wait of nearly four years. Packed with suspense, thrills, and action, the series will feature stars such as Eric Dane, Trisha Paytas, Jacob Elordi, Natasha Lyonne, Eli Roth, and Kwame Patterson. This series will begin streaming on HBO Max starting April 12.

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