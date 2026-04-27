OTT releases of the week [April 28-May 3]: Glory, Rakasa, The House of the Spirits and others

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In theaters, the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2 shows no signs of fading. Films such as Bhoot Bangla, Michael and Ginny Weds Sunny 2 are also currently running. Additionally, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din is set to arrive on May 1, 2026. However, amidst all this, several intriguing films and series are slated for release on OTT platforms this week. Read on to find out more.

The House of the Spirits

This is a horror-drama series. The series tells the story of the Trueba family, who, amidst violent social upheaval, must navigate secret loves, revolution, and a generations-old feud between the family's tyrannical patriarch and his granddaughter. This series will begin streaming on Prime Video on April 29, 2026.

Batchmates

This is a Telugu web series based on the lives of four engineering students. In addition to college life and ragging, it explores various other facets of student life. It can be watched on JioHotstar starting April 30, 2026.

Glory

If you enjoy sports-based content, you might want to check out this web series this week. It features Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Sayani Gupta, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The series, set against the backdrop of boxing, begins streaming on Netflix on May 1, 2026. It is a crime drama series directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

Swapped

This is an American animated comedy film. If you are looking for something great to watch with the kids this weekend, you can certainly add this film to your watchlist. It is directed by Nathan Greno. Produced by Skydance Animation, the film features voice performances by Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer, and Justina Machado. It will be available for streaming on Netflix starting May 1, 2026.

Rakasa

If you have a penchant for horror films, then this movie is just for you. Starring Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayana Sarika, the Telugu film Rakasa was released in theaters on April 3, 2026, and garnered significant critical acclaim. The film also performed well at the box office. It was directed by Manasa Sharma. Now, it is making its way to OTT platforms. Rakasa will begin streaming on Netflix on May 1, 2026. The film is available in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

My Dearest Senorita

This is a Spanish film. It was released in Spain on April 17, 2026. Now, viewers will also be able to watch it on OTT platforms. It is directed by Fernando G Molina. The film is based on the 1972 movie of the same name. The story centers on Adela, the only child born into a traditional, conservative family. It can be watched on Netflix starting May 1.

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