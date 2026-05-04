OTT Release Of The Week [May 5-10]: Love Insurance Kompany, Dacoit, Lukkhe and Vaazha 2

New Delhi:

Several films were released in theatres last week. Among them, Raja Shivaji is generating the most buzz. Additionally, the romantic film Ek Din also made its debut. Meanwhile, the past week on OTT was no less engaging. However, for those looking to watch something interesting from the comfort of their homes, this week will not disappoint either. What does the line up have in store this time? Find out below.

Lukkhe Series

The web series Lukkhe is releasing this week. It is a musical crime suspense series featuring Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, and King. King is making his acting debut with this project. Raashii Khanna will be seen in a khaki uniform, playing Police Officer Gurbani. Based on themes of crime, drugs, music, and revenge, the series is packed with action. It has been directed by Himank Gaur. The web series Lukkhe is set to release on Prime Video on May 8, 2026.

Dacoit

After its theatrical run, the film Dacoit is now making its way to OTT platforms. This action thriller stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The film will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting May 8, 2026. It was originally released in theatres on April 10, 2026, but struggled to compete with films like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhoott Bangla.

Love Insurance Kompany

This is a Tamil romantic comedy film. It was released in theatres on April 10, 2026. It will now arrive on digital platforms in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is scheduled to start streaming on Prime Video on May 6, 2026.

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

After a strong performance in theatres, the Malayalam film Vaazha II is now set to make its debut on OTT platforms. Released on April 2, 2026, this film has entered the Rs 200 crore club. It has received immense love from the audience. Directed by Savin SA, it is a comedy drama film. It serves as a sequel to a hit film from 2024. Vaazha IIwill be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar starting May 8. The film is based on the lives of four friends.

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