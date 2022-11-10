OTT Movies & Web Shows Releasing this weekend (Nov 11): Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies & Web Shows Releasing this weekend (Nov 11)

OTT Movies & Web Shows Releasing this weekend (Nov 11): From crime, thriller, and romance to drama; this weekend is loaded with many interesting OTT movies and web shows on various platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot Select and other. While Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte starrer Monica, O My Darling is releasing on Netflix, thrillers like Mukhbir and Hot Seat are available on Zee5 and Lionsgate Play respectively. Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh's Breathe 2 has also been released on Prime Video and impressing fans with the engaging storyline.

So, be ready to binge-watch this weekend by grabbing your popcorn and making the watchlist. Know what all shows and movies are releasing this weekend (Nov 11)-

Monica, O My Darling

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte starrer Monica, O My Darling promises to be a tasteful neo-noir crime comedy thriller. A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel. The film marks director Vasant Bala's third feature directorial after the unreleased 'Peddlers' and the 2018 action-comedy 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. He also directed the short 'Spotlight' in the 'Ray' anthology from Netflix.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 11 November, 2022

Directed by: Vasant Bala

Language: Hindi

Mukhbir

Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy is the untold story of India’s secret agent who led India to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence and by helping India win the 1965 war. Starring Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Zoya Afroz and Barkha Bisht, the show has created quite a buzz online. The series contains 8 thrilling episodes.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – 11 November, 2022

Directed by: Shivam Nair

Language: Hindi

Hot Seat

Oscar-winner Mel Gibson brings this explosive cyber-thriller to life. The action begins as IT expert Friar (Kevin Dillon, Poseidon) finds a hair-trigger bomb strapped to his desk chair. An unseen hacker orders him to steal digital funds online or have his daughter abducted. As a fearless bomb expert (Gibson) arrives on the scene, the hacker frames Friar as the bomber. The tension mounts as Friar races to clear his name and expose the real terrorist without getting himself blown to smithereens.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – 11 November, 2022

Directed by: James Cullen Bressack

Language: English

Tanaav

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, the show is a fictional thriller and is the official Indian remake of the popular Israeli show 'Fauda'. It revolves around a Special Unit and delves into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge. It stars an ensemble cast of Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date – 11 November, 2022

Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Language: Hindi

Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2

Abhishek Bachchan will reprise his role of Avinash Sabharwal in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' season 2. His character was a psycho killer by the end of the first season. The new season is also psychological warfare. Starring Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher and the new entrant Naveen Kasturia, the show has been directed by Mayank Sharma.

Also Read: Breathe Into the Shadows Twitter Review: Is Abhishek Bachchan-Amit Sadh starrer worth watching?

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – 11 November, 2022

Directed by: Mayank Sharma

Language: Hindi

The Crown Season 5

Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy’s role is up for debate. Welcome to the '90s — and Queen Elizabeth II's biggest challenge to date. The historical drama takes viewers through the late 1980s and early 1990s, during one of the British royal family's most difficult decades. 1992, which the recently departed Queen famously described as her "Annus Horribilis", saw three of her four children separate or divorce their spouses while Windsor Castle suffered from a catastrophic fire.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 9 November, 2022

My Father's Dragon

A young boy leaves the city of Nevergreen and journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts — and the friendship of a lifetime.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 11 November, 2022

Directed by: Nora Twomey

Language: English

Money Mafia S3

After exposing some of India’s biggest and boldest financial frauds and con jobs, Money Mafia returns with a new season where the inner workings of underworld crime rackets are laid bare. Built using interviews with insiders from the underworld, law enforcement, and journalists, we tell the story of the biggest money-makers of the Mumbai Underworld - extortion and trafficking. The four-episode season lays bare the inner workings of each racket over the course of two episodes each, going both into the origins of these businesses of crime and their modern-day incarnations.

OTT Platform: Discovery+

Release Date – 10 November, 2022



