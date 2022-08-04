OTT Movies and Web Shows (Aug 5): Darlings, Kaduva and 9 others releasing this weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OTT Movies and Web Shows (Aug 5)

OTT Movies and Web Shows (Aug 5): The eighth month of the year has many notable films on the platter for the viewers to binge watch, especially this weekend. While the theatres will be chanting Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's names with the film Laal Singh Chaddha, the world of OTT is loaded with films like Alia Bhatt's Darlings, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva and others on mainstream platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and others.

Let's have a look at all the OTT movies and web shows releasing this weekend:

Darlings

Alia Bhatt turns producer with her OTT film Darlings. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Maurya in key roles. The trailer has already left the viewers intrigued as to what lies under the sweet and sour layers of Alia's character. The film is directed by debutante filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen. As per the official synopsis of the film, 'Darlings' explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 5, 2022

Directed by: Jasmeet K. Reen

Language: Hindi

Watch Darlings trailer video here:

Kaduva

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon, and others, the film is a Malayalam action drama. Set in the 90s, the film is based on the maker Shaji Kailas' grandfather. Kaudva had a theatrical release on July 7 and received mixed responses from the audience. Now it will premiere on OTT this weekend.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date – August 4, 2022

Directed by: Shaji Kailas

Language: Malayalam

Crash Course

'Crash Course' will be spotlighting student life with eight new faces starring in it. It is a story that is thought-provoking, entertaining and engrossing. It gives a well-rounded perspective into the lives of students and the joys and struggles they are faced with as they navigate adulthood while battling family and peer pressure in a highly competitive environment.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date – August 5, 2022

Directed by: Vijay Maurya

Language: Malayalam

Aavasa Vyuham

Awarded as the 'Best Film' at Kerala State Awards, the sci-fiction Aavasa Vyuham stars Rahul Rajagopal, Zhinz Shan, Sreenath Babu and others.

OTT Platform: SONY LIV

Release Date – August 4, 2022

Directed by: Krishand

Language: Malayalam

Lightyear

Long before landing in Andy’s room, Buzz Lightyear was a young astronaut trying to get home from a hostile planet in this film-within-a-film origin story. And this time, Buzz is voiced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Release Date – August 3, 2022

Directed by: Angus MacLane

Language: English

Which film or web show are you excited to watch this weekend?

