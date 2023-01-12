OTT Movies and Web Series This Weekend (Jan 13): Trial By Fire, Kung Fu Panda The Dragon Knight 2 & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Series This Weekend (Jan 13

OTT Movies and Web Series This Weekend (Jan 13): Another week of January is coming to an end. Many English and Hindi web series and movies are releasing on OTT this weekend from animation, thriller, fantasy drama, and romance to comedy. So grab your favorite snacks and binge-watch movies and shows like Trial By Fire, Dog Gone, Kung Fu Panda: The Dark Knight Season 2 and others on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Discover+, Voot Select, zee5 and others.

Trial By Fire

The web series 'Trial by Fire' is stated to be based on the incident in which a massive fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives. The series is surrounded by controversy as real estate magnate Sushil Ansal filed a petition seeking a temporary halt to the streaming of the show claiming that it directly defames him.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – January 13, 2023

Directed by: Randeep Jha and Prashant Nair

Language: Hindi

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2

Po is back with another season of the popular series. This time, he and his friends are set on a mission to find legendary Tianshang weapons that could help them beat a powerful evil.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – January 12, 2023

Language: English, Hindi

Hunters Season 2

Starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman in the lead, Hunters Season 2 follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. Pacino and Lerman return for the second season along with actors Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – January 13, 2023

Directed by: David Weil

Language: English

Dog Gone

Dog Gone is based on the book "Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home" by Pauls Toutonghi. It revolves around the true story of a father and son who work on their fractured relationship during a forced hike of the Appalachian trail to find their beloved lost dog.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – January 13, 2023

Directed by: Stephen Herek

Language: English

Lamborghini

Every success has a story to tell! To know what went behind the success of the most aspirational car, watch Lamborghini, set against the backdrop of post-war Italy, this story mirrors the complex transformation of his homeland. From Lamborghini’s modest beginnings building tractors to the infamous rivalry he shared with Enzo Ferrari, his unparalleled genius made him a true icon in the automobile industry. Told through a tightly constructed narrative style and imaginative visual design, Lamborghini - The Legend is the true story of the man behind the machine.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – January 13, 2023

Directed by: Robert Moresco

Language: English

Murder In The Wicked West

The four-episode series showcases the most compelling murders committed in some of the most remote towns in the western US. These can be the hardest cases for cops to crack.

OTT Platform: discovery+

Release Date – January 11, 2023

Language: English

