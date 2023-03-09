OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (March 10): Rana Naidu, The Glory 2 & others

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (March 10): Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released in theatres over the Holi holiday and ruled the box office collection with its Day 1 collection. While you can plan to flood the cinema halls for rom-com; many exciting movies and web series are releasing on OTT platforms as well. Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5 and others have a variety of new content to serve including Rana Naidu, Luther: The fallen Sun, The Glory 2 among others.
So gear up to watch the latest movies and shows on OTT. Here's the list of what is releasing this weekend.
Rana Naidu
Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati starrer intense face-off is all set to release this weekend. Rana Naidu is an adaptation of the popular American series, 'Ray Donovan. It follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem, and his tense equation with his estranged father Naga. The series also features Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – March 10
Directed by: Karan Anshuman
Language: Hindi, Telugu
The Glory Part 2
The second part of popular Kdrama The Glory is here. Starring Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon and Park Sung Hoon, the thriller series will continue from where it ended as Moon Dong-eun seeks her revenge.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – March 10
Directed by: An Gil-ho
Language: Korean
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Luther: The Fallen Sun is a 2023 crime thriller film that brings back Idris Elba as John Luther. It also stars Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. In the film, brilliant but disgraced detective Luther breaks out of prison after a serial killer he failed to capture starts taunting him.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – March 10
Directed by: Jamie Payne
Language: English
Happy Family: Conditions Apply
Happy Family: Conditions Apply is a 10-episode series and focuses on a loving-yet-eccentric family that mirrors all joint families. The series stars Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, Sanah Kapur, Ahaan Saboo, Paresh Ganatra, Atul Kumar, Pranoti Pradhan, Margaret Wanjiku Kariuki.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date – March 10
Directed by: Aatish Kapadia & Jamnadas Majethia
Language: Hindi
Run Baby Run
Tamil thriller film Run Baby Run stars RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Isha Talwar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Smruthi Venkat. The film shows how a simple bank employee tries to get out of a situation but makes the mistake of letting a stranger stay at his home overnight after finding her in his car.
OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
Release Date – March 10
Directed by: Jiyen Krishnakumar
Language: Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu
