OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 21): Bhediya, Indian Matchmaking 3 & others

OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 21): Salman Khan is all set to rule the box office with his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releasing in theaters this Friday. On the other hand, for those who are looking forward to a peaceful binge-watch time at home, there are many interesting movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hostar, Zee5 and others. From Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, reality web series Indian Matchmaking 3 to blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, here's the list of what is releasing online to add to your list of a movie marathon.

Bhediya

Bhediya is a Bollywood horror-comedy film starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the key roles, with Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. The premise of the film centers around the story of a guy who transforms into a werewolf in order to save his love interest from a supernatural power.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Directed by: Amar Kaushik

Language: Hindi

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

The Kolkata-set love story 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites' stars Tanya Maniktala of "A Suitable Boy" fame and Shantanu Maheshwari, who made his Hindi cinema debut with "Gangubai Kathiawadi". In the same, Maniktala plays Rumi, a beautiful vampire, and Maheshwari essays the role of Roy, a human dentist.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 20, 2023

Directed by: Pratim D Gupta

Language: Hindi

The Diplomat

Political drama The Diplomat features Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in lead roles as diplomats in the UK. The drama centres on a career diplomat (Russell) who lands a high-profile job that puts her on the front lines of an international crisis. The gig finds her in way over her head, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 20, 2023

Directed by: Debora Cahn

Language: English

Suga: Road To D-Day

BTS member Suga is set to release his first official solo album 'D-DAY' but before that, he is releasing his documentary called 'Suga: Road to D-Day'. It chronicles his journey of making the album as he travels across the globe in search of musical inspiration.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Language: Korean

Indian Matchmaking 3

Indian Matchmaking 3, the reality television series follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides clients around the world in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era. According to the official synopsis, the third season will see Taparia help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. "From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies," it read.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Directed by: Smriti Mundhra

Language: English and Hindi mixed

Dead Ringers

The synopsis reads, "A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers stars Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront."

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Directed by: Sean Durkin

Language: English

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania marks the beginning of the Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Superhero partners Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the movie as Kang the Conqueror.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Language: English

Ghosted

Action adventure comedy Ghosted stars Ana De Armas and Chris Evans in leads roles. Just when Cole falls in love with Sadie, she announces that she is a secret agent. As they start to begin their love story, they get involved in an adventure that needs to save the world.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: April 18, 2023

Directed by: Dexter Fletcher

Language: English

The Professor

Starring Johnny Depp in the titular role of The Professor, this comedy-drama follows Richard on his rebellious adventure after learning he’s been diagnosed with cancer. Realizing that life is no fun when you’re a goody-two shoes, Richard gives into his impulses, much to his family’s dismay and students’ delight. This heart-warming yet humorous watch shows life through a carefree lens and is the perfect watch for an emo day.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Directed by: Wayne Roberts

Language: English

Court Lady

Step into the lavish world of China's Tang dynasty with Court Lady, a captivating Chinese drama that tells the love story of Sheng Chu Mu (Xu Kai) and Fu Rou (Li Yi Tong). Sheng Chu Mu, the eldest son of a prestigious military family, has always lived a life of luxury and indulgence. Known as the biggest playboy in the capital city of Chang'an, he finds himself in trouble yet again and decides to escape to Guangzhou with a friend. There, he meets Fu Rou, the daughter of a local merchant, and is instantly smitten by her stunning beauty. But their love story is not without its challenges as they navigate the complexities of societal expectations and familial obligations. As both the characters embark on a journey of romance and self-discovery, viewers are transported to a bygone era of opulence, political intrigue, and forbidden love. Will Sheng Chu Mu and Fu Rou's love withstand the tests of time and circumstance?

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: April 19, 2023

Directed by: Hui Kaidong Wen Deguang

Language: Hindi

Happy Binge-Watching!

