'Ya toh itihaas bana denge, ya bann…': Operation Safed Sagar trailer showcases gripping tale of Kargil heroes

New Delhi:

Netflix has dropped the trailer of its upcoming series Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War. Based on real events, the series revisits the historic high-altitude air mission that played a crucial role in the conflict. It focuses on the Golden Arrows Squadron and the young fighter pilots who answered the call of duty during one of India's most significant military operations.

Operation Safed Sagar trailer out

The makers have recreated the operation after extensive research and consultations with Indian Air Force veterans. The series was shot at operational Indian Air Force bases with access to real aircraft and military infrastructure. Several sequences were filmed in high-altitude locations to capture the scale and challenges of the mission.

At the centre of the story is the Golden Arrows Squadron, led by Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa 'Tony' (Jimmy Shergill) and Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Siddharth). As the conflict intensifies, the officers, along with Flying Officer R.S. Dhaliwal 'Dhali' (Abhay Verma), Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy 'Baldy' (Mihir Ahuja), Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sangwan 'Sangy' (Taaruk Raina) and Flying Officer Amit Gupta 'Goofy' (Arnav Bhasin), undertake dangerous missions while confronting the harsh realities of war. The series also highlights the emotional journeys of their families and the unwavering support of the Air Force wives who stood by them.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India said, “Some stories are a privilege to tell and Operation Safed Sagar is one of them. Bringing the Indian Air Force's role in the Kargil conflict to the screen has been our most ambitious production in India to date, made possible through the extraordinary support of the Indian Air Force. From our remarkable cast to Indian artists, technicians and VFX teams, every person behind this series has helped bring this story to life with authenticity, ambition and incredible craftsmanship, a reflection of the extraordinary talent that exists in India's creative ecosystem. We're equally proud to have young and fresh creators - Abhijit Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and the vision of director Oni Sen, who helped shape this project from the ground up. We also deeply value our partnership with Matchbox Shots for yet another riveting story with unforgettable characters. We hope audiences experience not just the scale of this series, but the courage, sacrifice and spirit at its heart."

Reflecting on the series, director Oni Sen said, "From the very beginning, we wanted to tell the story of Operation Safed Sagar with honesty, scale, and emotional truth. While the operation itself is extraordinary, what stayed with us throughout this journey were the pilots, officers, and families whose courage, resilience, and sacrifices continue to inspire us. We're incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the outset and for backing our vision with unwavering trust and conviction. They were true creative partners, championing the project and giving us the support and freedom to tell this story with the authenticity, ambition, and scale it deserved. I'm equally grateful to our producers, Feel Good Films and Matchbox Shots, our exceptional cast, and the entire crew, whose passion and dedication brought these real-life heroes to the screen with sincerity and heart. We hope this series stands as a fitting tribute to their courage and sacrifice, and that audiences around the world connect with their extraordinary story."

The project also received guidance from Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B.S. Dhanoa, who said, “India is ready to hear this story now. In fact, it is long overdue. Operation Safed Sagar deserves to be told, and I’m glad it is finally being brought to life. When I was the Chief of the Air Staff, I had only two wishes. First, that the story of the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil War must be told. It is one of the most important chapters in our history. Second, that any film or series on this subject should inspire young boys and girls to join the Indian Air Force. Stories like these ignite young minds. Even today, after retirement, I keep telling veterans who have served in wars to visit schools and share their experiences. These stories have the power to inspire the next generation. If this series succeeds in igniting that spark and encourages more young Indians to join the Indian Air Force, I would consider that my objective achieved.”

When is Operation Safed Sagar releasing?

Directed by Oni Sen, the series is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films. The cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

Operation Safed Sagar premieres on Netflix on August 7.

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