Operation Safed Sagar teaser out, Netflix unveils military drama inspired by Indian Air Force mission | Watch

New Delhi:

Teaser of Netflix's latest military drama series titled Operation Safed Sagar, based on one of the most daunting and momentous military operations carried out by the Indian Air Force, has been released. Reflecting on the bravery, sacrifice, and genius of the armed forces during the war of Kargil, the series will be available on Netflix from August 7.

The teaser is out now

The teaser opens up during the the times of Kargil War of 1999 and hints at the story of the Golden Arrows, a squadron of Indian Air Force pilots, who were formed to accomplish extraordinary feats in the skies to clinch India's victory in the Kargil War.

Watch the teaser here:

Operation Safed Sagar is based on Kargil War of 1999

Based on the Kargil War of 1999, Operation Safed Sagar tells the story of Golden Arrows Squadron that rose up against all the odds and did what no one thought possible. Through the series, the viewers will get to see the spirit of courage, sacrifice and determination shown by people involved in this remarkable period of Indian military history.

Netflix's note

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said 'At Netflix, we are committed to championing bold, original stories that haven't been told before. Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has trusted us to tell, a first-of-its-kind series inspired by the IAF's role in the Kargil War. It is a tribute to the courage, camaraderie and sacrifice of The Golden Arrows, a squadron that went beyond the call of duty, in service of the nation. This is a first of its kind war drama series from India that will take the audience into the world of airforce pilots. Their lives, their bravery and the split-second decision-making that goes into keeping our borders safe. All this along with a truly cinematic scale, world-class production values and visual effects makes this series a truly authentic and immersive experience. Bringing this story to life is director Oni Sen, alongside a young, fresh creative team of creators and co producers Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Kushal Srivastava and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar and a cast that blends new faces with veteran talent. We're proud to team up with Matchbox Shots once again, a studio that shares our passion for powerful, character-led storytelling.'

Operation Safed Sagar cast

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films and directed by Oni Sen, the show is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. Operation Safed Sagar features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

The series will release on Netflix on August 7, 2026.

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