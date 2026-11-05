Off Campus Season 2 release date announced; makers tease new chapter of Dean and Allie's love story

The wait for another chapter of Prime Video's hit show Off Campus is over, as the makers announced the premiere date of the upcoming season on November 5. They also gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes' love story.

The new season will continue the romantic drama introduced in the first instalment, shifting the spotlight from Garrett and Hannah to Dean and Allie.

Off Campus Season 2: Release date and streaming details

As per the announcement, Off Campus Season 2 will premiere on April 28, 2027, on Prime Video. The streaming platform shared a promotional video featuring Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn, who play Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis, respectively.

In the video, someone knocks on Dean's office door before Dean (played by Stephen Kalyn) appears and asks, "What? You miss us?" He is then joined by Allie (played by Mika Abdalla), who announces, "Dean and Allie are officially back for Season 2." For the caption, Prime Video wrote, "Off Campus. Season 2. April 28 (sic)."

The announcement confirms that the two characters will take centre stage in the upcoming season. The series is based on author Elle Kennedy's bestselling Off-Campus book series and follows an elite college ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they navigate love, heartbreak and friendships.

Off Campus 2 cast

Apart from the lead actors Abdalla and Kalyn, the cast includes Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, India Fowler, Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Philipa Soo in key roles.

More about Off Campus

The first season of the romantic drama series Off Campus premiered on Prime Video on May 13, 2026, with eight episodes. It revolved around the fake-dating romance between Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham. The series received a positive response from audiences and critics alike, earning an IMDb rating of 7.8.

Off Campus is co-run by creator Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore, who also serve as executive producers. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman are executive producers for Temple Hill, while Annika Patton serves as co-executive producer. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty are also part of the executive production team.

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